Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Meridian Energy Limited (Meridian) has launched a Green Finance Programme (Programme) recognising the company's commitment, leadership and investment in renewable energy.

Meridian's Chief Financial Officer, Mike Roan says, "The Programme enables Meridian to connect our company strategy to our financing requirements and provides investors with an opportunity to invest in a range of accredited green debt instruments."

"The Programme also supports our sustainability efforts, for which Meridian's most significant climate action is its commitment to only generate 100% renewable energy," says Roan.

Meridian's Climate Action Plan and further information on its sustainability leadership and strategy can be found here.

The Programme is outlined in Meridian's Green Finance Framework (Framework) which is aligned with the following Market Standards:

International Capital Markets Association Green Bond Principles (GBP);

Climate Bonds Standard version 3.0 (CBS); and

Asia Pacific Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles (GLP).

The Programme covers both existing and future issuances of debt instruments, the proceeds of which will be allocated to finance or refinance sustainable projects and assets such as new or existing renewable energy projects or assets.

Meridian's retail bonds (MEL030, MEL040, MEL050) have received CBS certification under the Programme. Meridian's committed bank facilities, USPP notes and wholesale bonds are now confirmed to be aligned with the GBP and GLP.

The Programme was implemented with the assistance of Westpac's Sustainable Finance Team. External independent review and verification are provided by DNV GL Business Assurance Australia.

Further information on the Green Finance Programme, including the Framework, DNV GL Assurance Opinion and Second Party Opinion and CBS Certification is available on Meridian's website.