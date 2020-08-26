Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares fall as tech-heavy start-up index ChiNext snaps two-day rally

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 10,279.72. ** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd outperformed the market, rising 3.6% to HK$278.80 at midday, underpinned by the news that its fintech unit Ant filed for dual listing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:43 IST
China shares fall as tech-heavy start-up index ChiNext snaps two-day rally
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks declined on Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext, as investors booked profits after two straight sessions of sharp gains following a historic reform to drive technology investment. ** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1%, while Shanghai Composite index eased 1.1% to 3,337.03.

** ChiNext fell 1.5%, and the STAR50 index lost 2.0%. ** China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 1.0% to 4,679, 29.02 points below the current value of the underlying index.

** Fourteen out of 18 companies that debuted on ChiNext on Monday, as part of a historic reform that relaxed the listing requirements and trading rules of Shenzhen stock bourse, posed huge losses on Wednesday morning after two days of rallies. ** Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd dropped 11.49%, Ningbo KBE Electrical Technology Co Ltd lost 10.3%, and Shenzhen Honor Electronic Co Ltd eased 8.7% by midday.

** New ChiNext shares can now trade without daily cap for the first five trading days, and can trade up to 20% in sessions afterwards. It allowed shares to rise or fall up to 10% previously. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 25,432.47. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 10,279.72.

** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd outperformed the market, rising 3.6% to HK$278.80 at midday, underpinned by the news that its fintech unit Ant filed for dual listing. ** China's mobile payments firm Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech arm, filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market on Tuesday and could raise as much as $30 billion in what would be the world's largest IPO.

** Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 17.21 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.28 billion shares.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...

Water level of Odisha's Baitarani river likely to cross danger mark: CWC

The water flow of the river Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district is expected to cross danger level due to torrential rains, informed the Central Water Commission CWC on Wednesday. River Baitarsni at Swampatna in Kendujhar district o...

610 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

With 610 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases in Rajasthan have reached 73,935, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. Three districts -- Jodhpur 136, Bikaner 127, and Jaipur 126 -- reported more than 100 posi...

Odisha: Chhabirani gangrape-murder case judge Krushna Chandra Kar dies at 90

Prominent judge Krushna Chandra Kar, known for his unbiased ruling in the high-profile Chhabirani gangrape-murder case of 1980, has died due to old age-related ailments at his residence in Odishas Kendrapara district, family sources said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020