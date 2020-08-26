Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaydence Media Ventures Plans to Raise Rs. 5 Crore for Goa Chronicle.com

KMV has received Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. to acquire 5 per cent equity in the GoaChronicle.com online news portal. Commenting on the discussions on equity acquisition, Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, expressed, “After 10-years, we decided to reach out to potential investors because we believe we have created a respectable brand.

PTI | Panjim | Updated: 26-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 13:06 IST
Kaydence Media Ventures Plans to Raise Rs. 5 Crore for Goa Chronicle.com

Panjim, Goa, India (NewsVoir) At a time of COVID-19 when media businesses in India are shutting shop due to a strain in costs while revenues are dipping, Goa-based startup Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited (KMV) is close to raising Rs. 5 crore by offering of 5 per cent equity into the online news portal GoaChronicle.com. KMV has received Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. to acquire 5 per cent equity in the GoaChronicle.com online news portal.

Commenting on the discussions on equity acquisition, Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, expressed, “After 10-years, we decided to reach out to potential investors because we believe we have created a respectable brand. We were looking at raising Rs. 5 crores by offering 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com. Our intent is to expand our informer networks, enhance our technology and grow our global presence. We have received the Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. We are currently in discussion to structure this intent legally.” Speaking on their intent to acquire 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com, Devvrat Sharma, Director, Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Limited said, “We believe in the GoaChronicle.com team. GoaChronicle.com has garnered a cult-like status for its investigative style of journalism globally. With our financial support at this stage, we are confident that GoaChronicle.com will grow to a global brand from India in journalism.We are keen to acquire 5 per cent equity in this online news portal brand.” While India accounts for majority of GoaChronicle.com viewership, it has a large following among the NRIs in US, UAE, UK, Australia, Canada, Russia and Asian countries like Singapore, Phillipines and Malaysia. Image: Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited PWR PWR

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

CPL 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistans domestic T20 competition Shpageez...

CGHS starts teleconsultation services in Delhi-NCR amid COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has commenced a teleconsultation service with specialist doctors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people from various quarters, including senior citizens. According to an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020