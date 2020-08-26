Kaydence Media Ventures Plans to Raise Rs. 5 Crore for Goa Chronicle.com

Panjim, Goa, India (NewsVoir) At a time of COVID-19 when media businesses in India are shutting shop due to a strain in costs while revenues are dipping, Goa-based startup Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited (KMV) is close to raising Rs. 5 crore by offering of 5 per cent equity into the online news portal GoaChronicle.com. KMV has received Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. to acquire 5 per cent equity in the GoaChronicle.com online news portal.

Commenting on the discussions on equity acquisition, Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, expressed, “After 10-years, we decided to reach out to potential investors because we believe we have created a respectable brand. We were looking at raising Rs. 5 crores by offering 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com. Our intent is to expand our informer networks, enhance our technology and grow our global presence. We have received the Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. We are currently in discussion to structure this intent legally.” Speaking on their intent to acquire 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com, Devvrat Sharma, Director, Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Limited said, “We believe in the GoaChronicle.com team. GoaChronicle.com has garnered a cult-like status for its investigative style of journalism globally. With our financial support at this stage, we are confident that GoaChronicle.com will grow to a global brand from India in journalism.We are keen to acquire 5 per cent equity in this online news portal brand.” While India accounts for majority of GoaChronicle.com viewership, it has a large following among the NRIs in US, UAE, UK, Australia, Canada, Russia and Asian countries like Singapore, Phillipines and Malaysia. Image: Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited PWR PWR