MUMBAI, Aug 26, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on August 25, 2020
Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,63,647.91 RESERVE POSITION@G.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:45 IST
Money Market Operations as on August 25, 2020(Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume MONEY MARKET (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 3,12,642.31 3.10 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 11,184.81 3.43 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 2,06,030.85 3.09 2.80-3.40 III. Market Repo 95,301.65 3.09 1.00-3.25 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 125.00 5.30 5.30-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 181.50 3.37 2.25-3.60 II. Term Money@@ 178.00 - 3.50-4.75 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 180.00 1.66 1.00-3.35 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Tue, 25/08/2020 1 Wed, 26/08/2020 6,34,837.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Tue, 25/08/2020 1 Wed, 26/08/2020 1.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,34,836.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 33,171.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 2,71,188.09 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,63,647.91 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 25/08/2020 4,33,606.42 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 28/08/2020 4,29,421.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 25/08/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on31/07/2020 4,96,226.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)
- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
ALSO READ
Cabrera's 2 homers, 5 RBIs spark Nats' rout of Mets
Serbia considers buying Chinese missiles despite US warning
Lithuania says Russia is using Belarus crisis to try to draw it closer into its orbit
89% of COVID deaths in West Bengal due to comorbidities, Mamata tells PM
Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints former RBI DG S S Mundra as non-executive chairman