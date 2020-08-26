Left Menu
Development News Edition

MUMBAI, Aug 26, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on August 25, 2020

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,63,647.91 RESERVE POSITION@G.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:45 IST
MUMBAI, Aug 26, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on August 25, 2020

Money Market Operations as on August 25, 2020(Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume MONEY MARKET (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 3,12,642.31 3.10 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 11,184.81 3.43 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 2,06,030.85 3.09 2.80-3.40 III. Market Repo 95,301.65 3.09 1.00-3.25 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 125.00 5.30 5.30-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 181.50 3.37 2.25-3.60 II. Term Money@@ 178.00 - 3.50-4.75 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 180.00 1.66 1.00-3.35 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Tue, 25/08/2020 1 Wed, 26/08/2020 6,34,837.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Tue, 25/08/2020 1 Wed, 26/08/2020 1.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,34,836.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 33,171.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 2,71,188.09 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,63,647.91 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 25/08/2020 4,33,606.42 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 28/08/2020 4,29,421.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 25/08/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on31/07/2020 4,96,226.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IYC members stage protest in Delhi demanding JEE, NEET postponement

Members of the Congress youth wing staged a protest near the Shastri Bhawan here on Wednesday, demanding postponement of the JEE and NEET exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several protesters, who tried to enter the Education minist...

Lawyers for Man United captain Maguire appeal Greek island brawl conviction

Lawyers for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have appealed against a Greek court ruling which found him guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week, sources close to the process told Reuters.Yes, M...

INTERVIEW-Japan top government spokesman signals push to re-open economy and boost stimulus

Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the top government spokesman said, signalling Tokyos resolve to focus on re-opening businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Gillette India net profit falls 1.85 pc to Rs 44.97 cr in Jun quarter

Gillette India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 1.85 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 44.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 45.82 crore in the corr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020