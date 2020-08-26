Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto stocks lift up equity indices as govt hints at reduced GST rates

Equity benchmark indices gained momentum during the second half of the trading session on Wednesday and closed higher with auto and private banking stocks in focus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:32 IST
Auto stocks lift up equity indices as govt hints at reduced GST rates
Hero MotoCorp closed 6.4 per cent higher at Rs 3,159.95 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices gained momentum during the second half of the trading session on Wednesday and closed higher with auto and private banking stocks in focus. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 230 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 39,074 while the Nifty 50 gained by 77 points or 0.67 per cent at 11,550.

Except for Nifty FMCG and pharma, which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 1.5 per cent and private bank by 1.7 per cent. Among stocks, shares of two-wheeler manufacturers saw good traction after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate from 28 per cent.

She said on Tuesday that the GST Council will consider lowering taxes on two-wheelers as they are neither a luxury item nor a sin good. Hero MotoCorp was up by 6.4 per cent to close at Rs 3,159.95 per share while Bajaj Auto gained by 2.2 per cent at Rs 3,076. TVS Motor ticked up by 4.8 per cent at Rs 467.55 per share.

Tata Motors share price rose by 8.8 per cent to Rs 138.30, a day after Chairman of the Tata Group N Chandrasekaran said the company had a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and is targeting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries revered morning losses and closed 2.53 per cent higher at Rs 2,134.75 per share. Private lenders IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank advanced by 5.9 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

However, Bharti Airtel was down by 2.8 per cent while Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life and Tech Mahindra traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks eased from a two-year high as a mixed bag of economic data put investors on a cautious mode.

Japan's Nikkei was off by 0.03 per cent as Hong Kong's Hang Seng crawled up by 0.02 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.11 per cent. A day earlier, data showed that consumer confidence dropped to a more than six-year low in the United States, overshadowing a boom in new home sales.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a speech on Thursday, in which he will outline the central bank's next steps.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

The Israeli military struck what it said were posts belonging to Lebanons Shiite Hezbollah movement early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops.After a meeting, Lebanons Supreme Defence Cou...

Kenya extends coronavirus curfew as cases rise outside capital

Kenyas president extended a nationwide curfew for 30 days on Wednesday, saying coronavirus cases were rising in areas outside the capital.In a televised address, Uhuru Kenyatta also ordered bars and nightclubs shut for another 30 days - but...

Vedanta moves SC against Madras HC order refusing opening of Sterlite copper plant

Mining giant Vedanta moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns. ...

Singapore-based companies asked to raise foreigner's salary criteria

Singapore-based companies will have to pay higher salaries to the foreign nationals and mid-skilled workers as part of the workforce policies designed to support economic growth and create jobs for the local people, Minister for Manpower Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020