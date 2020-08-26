Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPCL resumes work on over 2,100 projects worth Rs 50,300 cr capex

Of the total estimated capital investment, Rs 9,597 crore is targeted for the current fiscal, of which it has already spent Rs 1,650 crore, the second largest oil marketing company said on Wednesday. The company had last month said it would cut down on its Rs 12,500 crore capex plan announced earlier this year due to the lockdowns and would spend only Rs 8,000 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:37 IST
BPCL resumes work on over 2,100 projects worth Rs 50,300 cr capex

Divestment-bound national oil marketer Bharat Petroleum Corporation has resumed work on as many as 2,118 projects involving a capital expenditure (capex) of around Rs 50,300 crore over three years. Of the total estimated capital investment, Rs 9,597 crore is targeted for the current fiscal, of which it has already spent Rs 1,650 crore, the second largest oil marketing company said on Wednesday.

The company had last month said it would cut down on its Rs 12,500 crore capex plan announced earlier this year due to the lockdowns and would spend only Rs 8,000 crore. The new announcement increases the capex for the current fiscal by almost Rs 1,600 crore. The company plans to complete 10 projects worth Rs 18,766 crore (both capex and operational expenditure) in this fiscal and the biggest two of them are in Kochi. The two projects are Rs 5,246-crore propylene derivative petrochemical project (PDPP) in Kochi and the Rs 3,289-crore motor spirit block project (MSBP) at the Kochi Refinery, which is its largest refinery with 15 million tonne capacity. Both these projects were stalled since April due to the lockdowns which also stopped international flights making it impossible for the highly skilled foreign manpower to reach the country, the company had said earlier this month.

The BPCL spokesman told PTI on Wednesday that the new capex plan of Rs 50,300 crore is earmarked for the next three years and all the projects barring the Rs 3,972-crore city gas distribution network in Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra will be completed over the next three years. Another large project is the Rs 1,607-crore 2G bio-ethanol refinery at Bargarh in Odisha. The company is also working on the Rs 1,524-crore multi-product cross-country petroleum product pipeline from Bina to Panki in Kanpur. Then there is the Rs 1,507-crore Kochi-Salem LPG pipeline project where the work has resumed. Two of these projects are in Mumbai--the Rs 640-crore expansion of the lube oil base stock (LOBS) and a Rs 449-crore re-routing of Mumbai-Manmad pipeline and Rs 283-crore petroleum terminal at Haveli in Pune and a Rs 249-core new petroleum depot at Bokaro in Jharkhand.

"We have turned the COVID-19 driven crisis into an opportunity and are working on mission mode now to generate employment and revive growth. The 2,118 projects include refinery projects, petrochemicals, bio refineries, marketing infrastructure, pipelines, CGD among others," the company said, adding as of August 15, it has spent Rs 380 crore in labour wages alone. BPCL has an employment oriented operating expenses (opex) of around Rs 6,900 crore for the current fiscal, of which Rs 2,100 crore has already been spent. The company's capex and opex is around Rs 16,500 crore for this fiscal which has the potential to generate around 4.48 crore man-days of which around 1.34 crore man-days have already been generated as of August 15..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

The Israeli military struck what it said were posts belonging to Lebanons Shiite Hezbollah movement early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops.After a meeting, Lebanons Supreme Defence Cou...

Kenya extends coronavirus curfew as cases rise outside capital

Kenyas president extended a nationwide curfew for 30 days on Wednesday, saying coronavirus cases were rising in areas outside the capital.In a televised address, Uhuru Kenyatta also ordered bars and nightclubs shut for another 30 days - but...

Vedanta moves SC against Madras HC order refusing opening of Sterlite copper plant

Mining giant Vedanta moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns. ...

Singapore-based companies asked to raise foreigner's salary criteria

Singapore-based companies will have to pay higher salaries to the foreign nationals and mid-skilled workers as part of the workforce policies designed to support economic growth and create jobs for the local people, Minister for Manpower Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020