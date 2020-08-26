Left Menu
Overwhelming response to virtual exhibition of technology start ups: KSUM

The ongoing edition features a wide array of products and services from edutech, fintech, and enterprise tech sectors. The best products required for educational institutions were on display on the first two days, followed by the turn of startups from fintech (August 27) and enterprise technologies (August 28 and 29) sectors, the release said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:51 IST
There has been an overwhelming response to the ongoing virtual exhibition of technology start ups, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission, to provide a platform for industry to tap post-COVID opportunities by leveraging products and services from the startup ecosystem at affordable costs, KSUM said here on Wednesday. The five-day expo is aimed at augmenting opportunities for startups and connecting them to industry.

The second edition of the expo follows the tremendous response received by the first round of exhibition held in June, KSUM said in a release. The ongoing edition features a wide array of products and services from edutech, fintech, and enterprise tech sectors.

The best products required for educational institutions were on display on the first two days, followed by the turn of startups from fintech (August 27) and enterprise technologies (August 28 and 29) sectors, the release said. The ongoing edition will conclude on August 29.

KSUM, however, will repeat the exhibition every two months, putting on display more products each time. Industrialists from edutech, fintech and enterprise tech sectors can participate in the event and also interact with startups through video conference, it added.

