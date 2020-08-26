Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS shares erase early losses; close nearly 1 pc higher

In the morning trade, stock declined over 1 per cent after S&P Global Ratings said the company is likely to face slower growth in revenue and profitability over the next 12-18 months, given subdued global IT spending. The stock, which dipped 1.12 per cent to Rs 2,217.05 on the BSE during the day, witnessed fag-end recovery and closed at Rs 2,254.65, a gain of 0.55 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:39 IST
TCS shares erase early losses; close nearly 1 pc higher

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday erased early losses and closed nearly 1 per cent higher. In the morning trade, stock declined over 1 per cent after S&P Global Ratings said the company is likely to face slower growth in revenue and profitability over the next 12-18 months, given subdued global IT spending.

The stock, which dipped 1.12 per cent to Rs 2,217.05 on the BSE during the day, witnessed fag-end recovery and closed at Rs 2,254.65, a gain of 0.55 per cent. On the NSE, it closed 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 2,256. During the day, it fell 1.16 per cent to Rs 2,216.45.

"We are revising our outlook on TCS to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the company," S&P Global Ratings said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that the stable outlook reflects its view that TCS will maintain its good competitive position, robust cash holdings, and strong operating cash flows over the next 12-24 months.

The Mumbai-based IT major's robust cash position and prudent financial policies will continue to support its financial position, it said. S&P Global Ratings estimated that global IT spending will contract 4 per cent in 2020, in line with its expectation of a 3.8 per cent decline in global GDP because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We now expect TCS' revenue to rise 0-1 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, compared with growth of 5.3 per cent in fiscal 2020," it added..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Vardy extends Leicester stay until 2023

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Vardy, 33, won the Golden Boot last season for his 23 league goals as Lei...

Former Arjuna Awardees welcome Sandesh Jhingan to elite club

As Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan was named the 27th footballer to win the prestigious Arjuna Award, his predecessors congratulated and welcomed him to the elite Arjuna club. Mercurial striker and captain Sunil Chhetri who received the Arj...

UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Islamic State "Beatles"

Britains Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a bar which prevented the government from giving evidence to U.S. authorities about an alleged Islamic State execution squad, nicknamed the Beatles, after reassurances were given that the men would...

GCF approve sUS$54.5million project to address deforestation challenge in Ghana

The Green Climate Fund GCF has approved US54.5 million for the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions project to address the alarming deforestation and forest degradation challenges in the Northern Savannah Zone of Ghana. The project will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020