CCI approves proposal of Tau Investment to acquire shares in J B Chemicals

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the proposal of Tau Investment to acquire shares in J B Chemicals. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of up to 64.90% of the share capital of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited by Tau Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Tau Investment).

Tau Investment is a company incorporated in Singapore. It is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of KKR Asian Fund III L.P. It is an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/or entities managed and/or advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., which is an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

(With Inputs from PIB)