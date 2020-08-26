Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accenture plans to reduce workforce

The company will continue managing its business for the long term and critical to this is ensuring it has the right people with the right skills to best serve its clients, the statement said. According to a report in the Australian Financial Review (AFR), Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, in an internal staff meeting, said that in a normal year, the company transition out about 5 per cent and hire to replace them because of a demand scenario.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:42 IST
Accenture plans to reduce workforce

Thousands of roles at Accenture could be impacted as the global IT and professional services company is looking to reduce at least 5 per cent of its global workforce. Accenture has a global workforce of around 5.13 lakh people and out of them, about 2 lakh are in India. The workforce reduction might have an impact on India operations.

In an emailed statement to PTI on Wednesday, Accenture said it was not planning "extraordinary global workforce actions" at this time. The statement was in response to a query about plans to layoff people, including in India.

"Every year, as part of our performance process, we have conversations with our people about how they are performing, areas for improvement, their potential to progress, and whether they are a long term fit for Accenture. "This year, across all parts of our business and all career levels, we will identify approximately five per cent of our people as our lowest performers, and these individuals will transition out of Accenture. This is consistent with our actions each year," Accenture said in the statement.

In India, Accenture said it continues "to hire, and as part of our ongoing compensation programs, we also recently recognised a number of our people with bonuses and promotions". The company will continue managing its business for the long term and critical to this is ensuring it has the right people with the right skills to best serve its clients, the statement said.

According to a report in the Australian Financial Review (AFR), Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, in an internal staff meeting, said that in a normal year, the company transition out about 5 per cent and hire to replace them because of a demand scenario. "Right now, we're not in a demand scenario, so if we manage out the same percentage of people and don't replace them, it allows us to continue to invest and preserve some people who have lower chargeability for when the market comes back... This year, in addition to the normal 5 per cent, we've identified more people who need improvement...," she was quoted as saying in the report.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has significantly disrupted economic activities and businesses worldwide, including in India, many companies are resorting to job cuts as part of efforts to reduce costs..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Narcotics Control Bureau registers case against Rhea Chakraborty, others

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drug...

Digital economy can put citizens in control of finance, says UN taskforce

The report, Peoples Money Harnessing Digitalization to Finance a Sustainable Future, was released by the UN Secretary-Generals Task Force on Digital Finance on Wednesday.The Task Force, led by UN development chief Achim Steiner, and made up...

BJP demands resumption of Metro services in Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday advocated the resumption of Metro train services in the city, with its president Adesh Gupta meeting Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri over the demand. Gupta, who met Puri along with the Leader...

NIA makes 4 more arrests in Kerala gold smuggling case

The NIA has arrested four more people in the Kerala gold smuggling case for allegedly conspiring and financing the smuggled gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram, an official said on Wednesday. Jifsa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020