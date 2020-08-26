Left Menu
These are the projects that were to be completed during this year but have got hit by disruption in supply chain of material, migrant worker exodus, among others since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, UP NAREDCO office-bearers said. "The decision could affect around one lakh housing units in NCR region of Uttar Pradesh and around 3 to 4 lakh across the state," UP NAREDCO chairman R K Arora told PTI.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:58 IST
NAREDCO urges UP RERA for 12-month extension to complete projects

Realtors' body NAREDCO has urged the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to grant a 12-month extension for completing construction projects in the state citing issues due to COVID-19 outbreak. These are the projects that were to be completed during this year but have got hit by disruption in supply chain of material, migrant worker exodus, among others since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, UP NAREDCO office-bearers said.

"The decision could affect around one lakh housing units in NCR region of Uttar Pradesh and around 3 to 4 lakh across the state," UP NAREDCO chairman R K Arora told PTI. The state unit of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an autonomous self-regulatory body under the aegis of the Union Urban Affairs Ministry, wrote to UP RERA Secretary Abrar Ahmed on Monday.

"… it was expected that the pandemic would not last long and the set back in the real estate might be for a temporary phase. However, as of today, there is no sign of the pandemic being ended as the number of positive cases is increasing day by day," Arora stated in the letter. "Further, there was unexpected exodus of migrant labourers in large numbers from real estate projects to their native states. Also the supply chain of materials and equipment from different parts of the country, has been badly impacted due to lockdown restrictions," the letter stated.

"All the above setbacks have pushed back construction in real estate projects by about 18 months… It is therefore very clear that the ‘force majeure’ situation is continuing for some more time for which further time extension to project completion dates need to be allowed by UP RERA," it stated, urging a time extension of 12 months. However, the UP RERA said it would follow legal procedures to reach a decision on the matter.

"There is no provision in the law to allow extension on such grounds. The RERA works according to the law," the UP RERA Secretary told PTI..

