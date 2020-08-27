FMA appoints Paul Gregory as new Director of Investment Management

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has strengthened its executive team, appointing Paul Gregory to the newly created role of Director of Investment Management.

Mr Gregory will re-join the FMA from PIE Funds, where he is currently Chief Operating Officer. He was previously the FMA's Director of External Communications and Investor Capability from 2015-2017 and the manager of the Portfolio Intelligence function at the New Zealand Super Fund.

The Director of Investment Management will lead the FMA's strategic focus on and regulation of the retail investment management sector, including KiwiSaver.

Rob Everett, FMA Chief Executive, said: "This new position reflects this sector's importance to the FMA. Paul has been living and breathing retail funds management in his prior role and I am delighted to take advantage of his passion for getting the best investor outcomes from fund managers and KiwiSaver providers."

Mr Gregory will begin the role in early November.