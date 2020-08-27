Huawei FreeBuds 3i the Winner in TWS Segment

Left Menu
While Airpods Pro prevent other external sounds and preserve sound quality by providing sealed ear canal, the 10 mm large dynamic drivers hosted by Huawei FreeBuds 3i produce better stereo sound quality, with the sensitive polymer composite diaphragms delivering well-adjusted audio experience.

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) With every launch in the technological space, comparisons are inevitable. Why should it be any different when it comes to the giants of an arena? With the launch of Huawei FreeBuds 3i, the wearables segment is all excited to compare Huawei flagship wearable with Apple Airpods Pro. The findings are surprisingly pleasant in favour of the new launch. Noise cancellation technology To begin with Huawei's FreeBuds 3i is armed with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that makes all the difference. Fitting ergonomically, the device has mics with silicone attachments, which enables the mics to isolate and reduce external background noise. The ANC can reduce ambient noise upto an impressive 32dB, and hence users can enjoy music and audio quality just about anywhere. Airpods Pro on the contrary features passive noise reduction and wind noise reduction, which take care of specifics but not the largest needs of noise cancellation.

Sound quality Both Airpods Pro and FreeBuds 3i host stereo speakers to deliver sound from independent channels on both left and right sides. While Airpods Pro prevent other external sounds and preserve sound quality by providing sealed ear canal, the 10 mm large dynamic drivers hosted by Huawei FreeBuds 3i produce better stereo sound quality, with the sensitive polymer composite diaphragms delivering well-adjusted audio experience. Therefore, even without activating the ANC feature, the audio quality of Huawei FreeBuds 3i is not drastically impacted. Additionally, the device hosts intuitive playback feature, which intelligently pauses the audio when earbuds get detached from the ear and continue when placed back in. While both devices have ANC technology, Huwei FreeBuds 3i can bring down ambient noise levels upto 32dB, thereby guaranteeing crystal clear sound quality at par with Airpods Pro. Look, Feel, and Comfort The look and feel of both the devices are quite similar. However, Feebuds 3i feels a bit more robust owing to its marginally higher weight and stronger built quality. As a result even on shaking the head vigorously, the earbuds don’t really slip out. While Aipods Pro is water resistant, the FreeBuds 3i also matches its competitor with latest IPX4 water-resistant technology. Both devices are largely safe from sweat, so listening to music can continue even while working out. Huawei FreeBuds 3i has new cone shaped body and silicone tips which are ergonomic and fit comfortably in the ear canal, making it the right gym or jogging mate.

Awareness Vs transparency mode Huawei FreeBuds 3i’s Awareness mode matches with Airpods Transparency Mode. The modes essentially enable the user to toggle between noise reduction mode and a special mode where external sound is allowed by the device, while audio plays on. The mode is especially beneficially when on the road or in situations where the user needs to be cautious of the surroundings. Long lasting With a 410 mAh battery, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i case can power the device to last for 14.5 hours of playback when charged once, which is way better than the earlier versions and peers in the space because the earbud and the charging case last longer compared to its previous generation.

It's all about the ecosystem Each brand works towards the same end – to be able to deliver best product features at competitive costs. The way Airpods Pro works smoothly with iOS, Huawei FreeBuds 3i works seamlessly with Huawei phones and android OS. However, across platforms, connecting Airpod Pro with android devices is not that visually pleasing and is cumbersome. On the contrary, Huawei FreeBuds 3i can be connected to iPhones just by regular Bluetooth detect and connect process. The value for money factor Huawei's FreeBuds 3i does yet again what the brand is world famous for, which is bringing flagship, premiere features at a price point that stands unmatched and unparalleled. So, post matching the Airpod Pro point-by-point feature-by-feature, and even better in few aspects, Huawei's FreeBuds 3i is accessible to the masses less than half the price of its competitor making it a clear winner.

