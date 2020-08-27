Left Menu
Development News Edition

Audi RS Q8 launched in India, price starts at Rs 2.07 cr

It is also equipped with high-end features such as all-wheel steering, roof spoiler, virtual cockpit, sport adaptive air suspension and air quality package with four zone climate control, among others as standard. Dhillon said the recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 show the company's commitment to offering the very best to its customers in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:56 IST
Audi RS Q8 launched in India, price starts at Rs 2.07 cr
Image Credit: Twitter (@AudiIN)

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday launched its latest SUV, Audi RS Q8, in India with price starting at Rs 2.07 crore. The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a turbo 4-litre petrol engine delivering power of 600hp that can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph under four seconds. It combines the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV, Audi India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "it's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack... We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados." The model has a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system. It also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The car has a standard eight-speed gearbox. It is also equipped with high-end features such as all-wheel steering, roof spoiler, virtual cockpit, sport adaptive air suspension and air quality package with four zone climate control, among others as standard.

Dhillon said the recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 show the company's commitment to offering the very best to its customers in India. "We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season," he added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden sought 'hidden info' on Trump's incoming NSA: Ex-spy chief

US former spy chief has claimed that three weeks before the January 2017 presidential inauguration, Joe Biden in his capacity as the vice president had asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on the incoming national ...

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official...

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana, one of most powerful storms to hit state

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea. Laura made landfall pac...

WPP declares interim dividend and beats dire forecasts

The worlds biggest advertising company WPP said it had resumed its dividend as a sign of confidence after cost cuts and a switch to faster ad production helped it to beat dire forecasts for second-quarter trading.The British company declare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020