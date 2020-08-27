Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iconic eateries of Mumbai in breakdown mode due to reduced footfalls and spiraling overheads

Restaurant body, AHAR, pegs revenue losses to the tune of more than fifty per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:06 IST
Iconic eateries of Mumbai in breakdown mode due to reduced footfalls and spiraling overheads
Achija Restaurant. Image Credit: ANI

Restaurant body, AHAR, pegs revenue losses to the tune of more than fifty per cent. The current lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted all small and medium restaurants in the city. There are over 8000 eateries registered with the restaurateur's body AHAR and those bearing the maximum brunt are the ones who have to take care of their large workforce.

Furthermore, overheads and sustained skilled worker salaries add to the woes of the eatery owners in their fight for survival, said Geeta Hansaria. Among those impacted is also one of the Mumbai's most renowned quick service restaurants - Achija established in 1987 in Ghatkopar, Pant-Nagar famous for its scrumptious Pav-Bhaji & Fast-Food.

"We are a chain of vegetarian restaurants and have been serving quality fast-food since 1987. There are always ups and downs in business but never in the last three decades have we seen such staggering disruption. The turmoil in the Food & Beverage sector is so severe that, it will easily take over a year for things to crawl back to normal," explained Tapan Mange, Restaurateur-Promoter, Achija. Other restaurant owners have concerns similar to those expressed by Mange. Due to real estate being expensive in Mumbai, small eating joints have always had modest space to accommodate their customers. "We used to try and squeeze six people in a table that could comfortably accommodate four, during peak hours due to space crunch. Currently, due to social-distancing norms that the government has laid out for everyone's safety during the pandemic, we are not able to do this. Due to the lockdown, the footfalls have reduced drastically, however, the overheads, salaries, and maintenance costs still have to be borne by us. This impact may force us to hike our selling price," said the owner of Hotel Manohar, another long-standing eatery in Dadar.

AHAR, the unified body representing restaurateurs' quotes from a recent CRISIL report that the F&B industry in the country is worth 1.5 lakh crores and it will take another year for it to recover. Dine inns account for 75 percent of the revenue while deliveries and takeaways account for the rest 25 percent. The turnover of each restaurant has experienced an estimated revenue loss of 55 - 60 percent in this period. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi, where the toll of the pandemic has been worse, in themselves account for half of the organized hotel industry, and the impact is seen there is maximum.

"Ours is a perishable goods industry. Our migrant manpower has left us, we still have overheads and rentals to tackle in spite of business being down to almost a trickle. Even in the near future people would prefer to call in food at home, as in most of our small restaurants due to crunched spaces, strict social distancing is difficult to follow and hence we have to rely only on take-outs & parcels. However, even today we are bound to pay our overheads at the commercial rate," said Niranjan Shetty, Member, AHAR. After the lockdown, the F&B Industry hopes the Maharashtra State Government will consider problems of the sector afresh.

"Such a terrible drop in business has deep-rooted repercussions & has disrupted the entire supply chain of the State - be it dairy, veggies, kirana or gas supply. Even the farmers have been severely affected, causing a serious economic worry. As the other States are working on creating employment opportunities for the labor that has returned to their hometowns, we will have to additionally brace ourselves for expensive labour in Mumbai," said Tapan.

"Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Environment, Aditya Thackeray has always advocated restaurants being open around the clock and introducing legal & standardized food trucks with allotted legal spaces; a few things that are much awaited. We may need some Government aided relief to a few but not all sectors as it's Mumbai. This may be the correct time to experiment, implement, overhaul & rejuvenate the battered sectors with a facelift, better functionality, better capabilities & help bring our beloved city Mumbai back to it's prime & charm," concluded Tapan Mange, Entrepreneur/Restauranteur.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden sought 'hidden info' on Trump's incoming NSA: Ex-spy chief

US former spy chief has claimed that three weeks before the January 2017 presidential inauguration, Joe Biden in his capacity as the vice president had asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on the incoming national ...

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official...

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana, one of most powerful storms to hit state

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea. Laura made landfall pac...

WPP declares interim dividend and beats dire forecasts

The worlds biggest advertising company WPP said it had resumed its dividend as a sign of confidence after cost cuts and a switch to faster ad production helped it to beat dire forecasts for second-quarter trading.The British company declare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020