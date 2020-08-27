Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABB Turbocharging ties up with Kongsberg Digital for common data collection, analysis

Norway-based Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. "ABB Turbocharging and Kongsberg Digital have signed a cooperation agreement on edge data collection and ship engine performance analysis," an ABB statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:28 IST
ABB Turbocharging ties up with Kongsberg Digital for common data collection, analysis
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Swiss engineering major ABB on Thursday said its arm ABB Turbocharging has collaborated with Kongsberg Digital for common data collection and analysis. Norway-based Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities.

"ABB Turbocharging and Kongsberg Digital have signed a cooperation agreement on edge data collection and ship engine performance analysis," an ABB statement said. The agreement will enable ABB Turbocharging to use Kongsberg Digital's data infrastructure solution for vessels, Vessel Insight - which runs on Kongsberg Digital's Kognifai ecosystem.

According to the statement the companies will work towards a common data infrastructure and accelerate the development of value-added digital applications and services. "Our goal is to empower ship owners and operators to extract the maximum value from their engine data. This co-operation will help to deliver the tools and insights into engine performance needed to make their vessel operations better, their fleet management more efficient and their businesses more profitable and sustainable," said Cristian Corotto, Vice President Digital Customer Solutions, ABB Turbocharging.

As both ABB's and Kongsberg's solutions have a strong market position in their respective areas, this partnership will provide a tremendous benefit to ship owners, managers and operators who are looking for a state-of-the-art implementation, the statement said. "Partnerships between major players are key in bringing about high value digital solutions to the maritime sector at a lower cost and faster pace.

"With Kongsberg Digital and ABB Turbocharging working together to increase the value offering to customers, we can deliver an even more attractive return on investment to vessel owners and operators," said Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital. Kongsberg Digital is subsidiary of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, subsea, merchant marine, defense and aerospace.

ABB Turbocharging is at the helm of the global industry in the manufacture and maintenance of turbochargers for 500 kW to 80+ MW diesel and gas engines..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Braves rookie leads the charge in a sweep of Yanks; World’s oldest Ironman plans to keep competing into his 90s and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suitThe National Basketball Association NBA postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted...

FACTBOX-World reaction to life sentencing of New Zealand mosque shooter

A New Zealand court on Thursday sentenced Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019, to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the Pacif...

Akhilesh writes open letter slamming Centre's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wrote an open letter opposing the central governments decision to hold NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is unnecessarily putt...

Improved Tigers set to take on Twins

Matthew Boyd has lost his last three starts. He hasnt lost the belief hes on the verge of a turnaround. The Detroit Tigers left-hander, who came into the season as the teams top starter, will once again seek his first victory in the opener ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020