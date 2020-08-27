ABB Turbocharging ties up with Kongsberg Digital for common data collection, analysis

Swiss engineering major ABB on Thursday said its arm ABB Turbocharging has collaborated with Kongsberg Digital for common data collection and analysis. Norway-based Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities.

"ABB Turbocharging and Kongsberg Digital have signed a cooperation agreement on edge data collection and ship engine performance analysis," an ABB statement said. The agreement will enable ABB Turbocharging to use Kongsberg Digital's data infrastructure solution for vessels, Vessel Insight - which runs on Kongsberg Digital's Kognifai ecosystem.

According to the statement the companies will work towards a common data infrastructure and accelerate the development of value-added digital applications and services. "Our goal is to empower ship owners and operators to extract the maximum value from their engine data. This co-operation will help to deliver the tools and insights into engine performance needed to make their vessel operations better, their fleet management more efficient and their businesses more profitable and sustainable," said Cristian Corotto, Vice President Digital Customer Solutions, ABB Turbocharging.

As both ABB's and Kongsberg's solutions have a strong market position in their respective areas, this partnership will provide a tremendous benefit to ship owners, managers and operators who are looking for a state-of-the-art implementation, the statement said. "Partnerships between major players are key in bringing about high value digital solutions to the maritime sector at a lower cost and faster pace.

"With Kongsberg Digital and ABB Turbocharging working together to increase the value offering to customers, we can deliver an even more attractive return on investment to vessel owners and operators," said Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital. Kongsberg Digital is subsidiary of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, subsea, merchant marine, defense and aerospace.

ABB Turbocharging is at the helm of the global industry in the manufacture and maintenance of turbochargers for 500 kW to 80+ MW diesel and gas engines..