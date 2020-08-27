Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW checks-in to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. To usher guests in ultimate luxury

BMW Group India has delivered 45 BMW cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Guests of India's premium luxury hospitality brand will experience modern luxury in the latest BMW cars during their stay.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:37 IST
BMW checks-in to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. To usher guests in ultimate luxury
BMW Fleet at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Aug 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has delivered 45 BMW cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Guests of India's premium luxury hospitality brand will experience modern luxury in the latest BMW cars during their stay. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts BMW fleet has been updated with the BMW 7 Series, the BMW 5 Series, and the BMW X5 which offer the best-in-class comfort and safety.

"Since its inception in India, the BMW Group has successfully created outstanding premium mobility solutions for its discerning customers and premium clientele. Our longstanding alliance with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been further strengthened with the delivery of 45 BMW cars that will be used across The Leela's iconic palace properties. The unparalleled luxury, comfort and quality of differentiated BMW products will further enhance the luxurious experience for guests whenever they visit one of the many renowned Leela properties in India," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. "Our guests are purveyors of fine taste. So, it is important that we work with like-minded partners that allow us to curate a seamless experience for our guests defining the epitome of a bespoke luxury experience. This is a testament to our commitment towards elevating our offerings and delivering what matters most to our guests. We are delighted with our association with BMW and look forward to working together to create meaningful experiences with a shared passion for luxury, comfort and opulence," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

BMW Group India will also conduct a special demonstration highlighting the capabilities, performance and innovative features of the vehicles to the fleet managers. Additionally, an exclusive 'Chauffeur Product Familiarization' will also be conducted for the hotel's chauffeurs. The training session will focus on driveability, safety and after-sales service.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Braves rookie leads the charge in a sweep of Yanks; World’s oldest Ironman plans to keep competing into his 90s and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suitThe National Basketball Association NBA postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted...

FACTBOX-World reaction to life sentencing of New Zealand mosque shooter

A New Zealand court on Thursday sentenced Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019, to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the Pacif...

Akhilesh writes open letter slamming Centre's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wrote an open letter opposing the central governments decision to hold NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is unnecessarily putt...

Improved Tigers set to take on Twins

Matthew Boyd has lost his last three starts. He hasnt lost the belief hes on the verge of a turnaround. The Detroit Tigers left-hander, who came into the season as the teams top starter, will once again seek his first victory in the opener ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020