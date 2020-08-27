Making India Safe: Tushti Launches Range of Oximeters and Infrared Thermometers

Left Menu
Oximeters & Infrared Thermometers have been known to flatten the COVID-19 curve in IndiaNew Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Recognizing the indispensable need for finger-tip pulse oximeters and infrared/Non-contact thermometers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tushti International Pvt. Ltd. today launched both products in India. The pulse oximeter & IR thermometers are based on all-digital technology, and are intended for non-invasive measurement of functional oxygen saturation and body temperature respectively. Both products, now extremely useful for early detection and management of coronavirus, are cost efficient and easy to use. Tushti has also roped in actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador

Commenting on the launch of the products, Mr. Shobhit Agarwal, chairman-cum-managing director, Tushti International Pvt. Ltd. said, “As India slowly re-opens during the Unlock phases, oximeters and IR thermometers have now become a necessity for everyone as they step out of their homes for work and essential services. We, at Tushti, noticed that many unbranded, or even fake products with zero credibility have been flying off the shelves, whether at pharmacies or online marketplaces. Such products carry inaccurate health readings, which misleads the consumer. With bringing 100% made-in-India oximeters and IR thermometers into the market, we aim to remedy this problem of unreliable products and serve consumers with nothing short of the best. We are honoured to have joined hands with our nation’s beloved actor Sonu Sood as the face of our brand, who has been doing commendable work at the forefront India’s fight against the pandemic. Together, we believe that we are merely doing our bit to tackle the spread of coronavirus as responsible citizens of India.” Speaking about his association with Tushti, actor Sonu Sood said, “As India goes through phases of Unlock, and restrictions on movement of people ease across various parts of the country, there is an increased social responsibility on each of our shoulders. There is now, more than ever, a dire need for oximeters and infrared thermometers in every household of the country. When one person takes all necessary precautions for their safety, they inadvertently also take care of those around them. I feel a deep sense of pride in being associated with Tushti, which aims to make each citizen of India aware of how best they can take care of themselves. With the company’s new offering of oximeters and IR thermometers, one can continuously monitor vital body signs and be assured of their health.” Tushti’s offerings boast of high quality and accuracy, and hold certifications from international bodies such as FDA, WHO-GMP, CE, & QAA. The brand’s completely made-in-India oximeters and infrared thermometers are priced at INR 1,999/- and INR 2,999/- respectively, and come with a one-year warranty. The brand aims to educate people across the country about the correct use of the products, and how they are vital in gauging and keeping a close check on one’s health, especially as we remain uncertain of how the pandemic unfolds

To View the Image Click on the link Below:Tushti Pulse Oximeter and Infrared Thermometer PWRPWR

