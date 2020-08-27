Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian court halts insolvency proceedings against Reliance's Anil Ambani

An Indian court on Thursday halted insolvency proceedings against Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India's richest man, and barred him from disposing of any of his assets. Anil Ambani, who runs a business group separate from his billionaire brother Mukesh Ambani, had filed a plea with the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of a resolution professional over a roughly 12 billion rupee ($163 million)personal guarantee that he had given to the State Bank of India for loans to his companies.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:34 IST
Indian court halts insolvency proceedings against Reliance's Anil Ambani

An Indian court on Thursday halted insolvency proceedings against Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India's richest man, and barred him from disposing of any of his assets.

Anil Ambani, who runs a business group separate from his billionaire brother Mukesh Ambani, had filed a plea with the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of a resolution professional over a roughly 12 billion rupee ($163 million)personal guarantee that he had given to the State Bank of India for loans to his companies. His Reliance Communications (RCom), a mobile carrier launched in 2002 with cut-price plans and is currently in insolvency.

Its heavy debt load and a string of losses exacerbated its shutdown as Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries in 2016 launched its Jio telecoms venture, breaking the Indian telecoms market with cheap data plans and free voice services. Most of Anil Ambani's other companies, in sectors such as defence, entertainment and infrastructure, have also struggled.

Ambani, the joint heir to Reliance Industries, forced a split in the conglomerate after his father Dhirubhai Ambani's death in 2002. In a 2005 deal brokered by their mother, Anil Ambani won control of the power, financial services and the newly built telecoms business, while Mukesh Ambani retained the oil and petrochemicals business.

But Anil Ambani's fortunes have ebbed since and he narrowly escaped a jail sentence last year with his elder brother coming to his rescue. ($1 = 73.8350 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will resume services when Centre gives go-ahead: Kolkata Metro

The Metro Railway here said on Thursday that it will restart services on receiving the go- ahead from the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Metro Railway authorities can ...

UP: Retired cop kills self after shooting at son twice over domestic issues

A retired police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead after opening fire at his son at their home in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida over domestic disputes, officials said on Thursday. The son, around 35, is undergoing treatment at a hosp...

Pasteur, Jenner inspired me: Pune vaccine trial volunteer By Sandip Kolhatkar

A 48-year-old doctor who was administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate, says he was inspired by immunology greats Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner to volunteer for the second phase trial in Pune. The man, who was administered the va...

Siddaramaiah questions Centre for being adamant over holding

Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students pledge their lives to take the exams. Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020