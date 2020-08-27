Maritime body MUI seeks support for fair trial of MV Wakashio Captain

Maritime body MUI on Thursday sought intervention from the shipping ministry and other agencies for ensuring fair trial of Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, captain of Japanese oil tanker MV Wakashio that ran aground off the Mauritius coast last month. Post Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio running aground on a coral reef near the eastern coast of Mauritius on July 25, the ship's captain has been charged with "endangering safe navigation".

India's oldest union of merchant navy officers, Maritime Union of Union (MUI) has approached the relevant authorities in Mauritius, seeking a fair inquiry in the judicial trial related to the recent arrest of an Indian national and MV Wakashio ship's Captain Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar by the Mauritius Police Force, it said in a statement. The body said the oil tanker MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef Pointe d'Esny on July 25, 2020, while carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil, causing an ecological emergency in Mauritius.

It has written to the Shipping Ministry of India, Mauritius Government, High Commission of India in Port Louis, High Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Mauritius in India, Office of Mauritius Attorney General, Mauritius Police, Mauritius-based Maritime Transport and Port Employees Union and all relevant offices in Mauritius and India for a fair trial of the matter. "MUI's communication has requested these bodies to investigate the arrest of Capt Sunil Nandeshwar in Mauritius and conduct his judicial trial in the local Court abiding the guidelines laid by 'International Maritime Organisation' and without bowing to any political, governmental or corporate pressure. He is currently in judicial custody in Mauritius," the statement said.

MUI General Secretary Amar Singh Thakur said, "Capt Sunil Nandeshwar has had an incident-free career in the merchant navy for over 40 years, and around 25 years in command as ship's Captain. He has successfully completed over 100 voyages across the globe till-date". MUI demanded that the captain be permitted to communicate with his family members and also with his shipping company managers to ensure that he can be defended in the Mauritius Court through professional legal support.

"A decent accommodation should be provided to him instead of lodging him in detention till the local Court pronounces his bail," added Thakur. MUI said that the union will continue to provide all possible assistance in the matter to ensure justice to Indian seafarers in any part of the world.

The body represents merchant navy officers who are its members and the citizens of India..