Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri sector silver lining for 2020-21: NABARD chief

Talking about the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the world and the countrys economies, he said one of the prescriptions for lifting the economy out of a slowdown was to put in place a strategy that leverages its latent strength. And agriculture sector is the silver lining for 2020-21 and the pandemic has brought the indispensability of the sector back to focus, he said in his address at the fourth convocation of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:26 IST
Agri sector silver lining for 2020-21: NABARD chief

The indispensability of the agriculture sector in the country has been brought to focus by the COVID-19 pandemic and it remained the silver lining for 2020-21, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala said on Thursday. Talking about the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the world and the countrys economies, he said one of the prescriptions for lifting the economy out of a slowdown was to put in place a strategy that leverages its latent strength.

And agriculture sector is the silver lining for 2020-21 and the pandemic has brought the indispensability of the sector back to focus, he said in his address at the fourth convocation of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here. "I would add that the comfortable food stock built over the ast several decades through the toil of the entire agricultural community, with farmers at the forefront, is something that has made us more resilient in the context of this pandemic," he said.

Chintala said the NABARD has set up and supported upscaling of five Agri Business Incubation Centres (ABICs) at various agriculture universities across the country to promote and nurture agripreneurs and start-ups. These ABICS will facilitate the start-ups with necessary resources and business support services, marketing arrangements as well as finance to transform them into viable commercial entities, he said.

After the initial funding has dried up, the start-ups enter a stage called Death Valley, where there was high probability that they might wind up due to lack of steady revenue and scarce additional funding, leaving the start-ups vulnerable to cash flow requirements, the NABARD chief said. To support the agri start-ups entering the Death Valley phase, NABARD has set up a Catalytic Capital Fund' of Rs 100 crore, Chintala said.

The bank has also set up NABVENTURESwith a Rs 500 crore fund, a wholly owned subsidiary, which through venture growth equity funds invests in early to mid-stage start-ups in agriculture, food-based businesses and rural financial services to boost the investment ecosystem in the core areas of agriculture, food and rural livelihoods, he said. He also said agripreneurship combines agriculture and entrepreneurship to tackle a number of challenges faced across the agricultural value chain by disrupting the agriculture system with innovative ideas and affordable solutions.

These agri start-ups have become the missing link between the farmers, input dealers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers connecting each of them to each other and providing strong marketing linkages and quality produce on time, he said. However, agripreneurs often face a disadvantage, because of the lack of resources and other reasons, he said.

He wanted the gathering to think over and act on pertinent questions, including whether young agri graduates can find a profitable future in agripreneurship and can small-holder farmers become entrepreneurs. The Central as well as state governments have implemented multiple policies to support agri start-ups, their early take off and successful operations, Chintala said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the Chancellor of the university and its Vice-Chancellor V Praveen Rao were among those present..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I looked him in the eyes': Pakistan family watches mosque shooter face justice in New Zealand

Around 3 a.m. each morning this week, Khurshid Alam woke up in his Pakistan home to watch survivors give testimony against the man who shot dead 51 worshippers in New Zealand mosques, including his brother, Naeem, and nephew, Talha.Divided ...

India slams Pak for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country. External Affairs Min...

Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins US presidential election: Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has warned Americans that violence will spread in their cities if Democrat Joe Biden, a Trojan horse for the radical left, wins the presidential election against Donald Trump in November. Pence, 61, formally acc...

Indian govt asks states to borrow $32 bln to meet tax shortfall

Indias federal government on Thursday asked state administrations to raise 32 billion in loans, as part of a proposal to cover a shortfall in fiscal receipts that could see a surcharge on the countrys luxury goods tax extended beyond 2022. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020