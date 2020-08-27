Left Menu
Premas Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows positive results in animal studies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PremasBiotech)

Premas Biotech on Thursday said its vaccine candidate for COVID-19 treatment has shown positive results, inducing a neutralizing immune response in animal studies.

The company is in talks with the Indian regulatory authorities concerned to plan and initiate next steps towards conducting human trials, Premas Biotech said in a statement.

"We are happy to report that the vaccine candidate study in mice has gone on well, and the results are positive and encouraging. We have engaged with the regulatory authorities in India and are working towards the next steps under their guidance," Premas Biotech Co-Founder and MD Prabuddha Kundu said.

