Need to upgrade textile machine technology in jute sector: Irani 

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday stressed the need to upgrade textile machine technology, especially in jute sector, and proposed organizing a 'Grand Machinery Challenge' for the country's textile sector for new technologies. Irani, the Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, made the remarks while addressing the 'Textile Grand Challenge 2019' organized by Ministry of Textiles.

"Irani stressed on the need to upgrade textiles machine technology especially in the jute sector and proposed to organizing a Grand Machinery Challenge for the textile sector to throw up new technologies," an official statement said. Speaking at the event, held via video conferencing, Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor said the ministry is conceiving a national level authority that can centrally look after the much needed development and promotion of natural bast fibers like jute, flax, aamee, hemp, sisal, banana and bamboo, which can also become a hub for alternatives to plastic.

He said giving awards is the starting point for nurturing new start-ups and carrying them to the next level, which includes helping them to get finances and market for their products. He suggested that such entrepreneurs should be given display facilities prominently in fairs and exhibitions across the world where the ministry participates.

This will help these entrepreneurs and products from India to find new export markets.