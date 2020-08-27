Puri says keen to work on 'digital transformations' after HDFC Bank stint

HDFC Bank chief Aditya Puri on Thursday left everybody guessing about his future plans after retirement, saying he wants to be involved in "digital transformations", among other areas. When asked why he excludes the possibility of doing something in finance, Puri, who is credited with leading HDFC Bank since its foundation to be the largest private sector lender over a 25-year journey, replied saying, "finance and technology are now the same".

"I want to be involved in education, I want to be involved in health, I want to be involved in digital transformation across a wider spectrum and I want to enjoy myself," Puri, who retires on October 26, said, speaking at a webinar organised by financial daily 'Business Standard'. "Abhi toh picture baaki hai, dekhte chalo (the film is not over, wait and watch)," Puri said.

Asked if he would have done anything different over the last 25 years, Puri said the team had a ball building the bank and would do it the same way because "nothing speaks like success". Puri also said that there will be some changes in the way banking activities are carried out in the future but made it clear that despite the increase in digital alternatives, branches are here to stay.

"You must understand that the Indian consumer is a very varied consumer. Some of them want only to come to a branch, especially as we move to a semi-urban and rural areas, and senior citizens," he said. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, who also spoke at the webinar, said it is going to be a digital world but role of branches will be very crucial.

Kumar said he would like to spend time with his grandchildren and read once he leaves SBI after an over four-decade stint. He is set to retire in October while there are also speculations that he could get an extension.