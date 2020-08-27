Rajasthan govt asks Centre to release pending GST compensation worth Rs 6,690 cr
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:08 IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday asked the Centre to release pending GST compensation worth Rs 6,690 crore to the state, sources said. Energy Minister B D Kalla, who attended the GST Council meeting through video conferencing along with officials, raised the demand. The state is not receiving the GST compensation for the last four months and Rs 6,690.43 crore dues are pending, the meeting was informed. "The state in the meeting demanded release of the pending compensation but the Government of India expressed inability to clear the amount immediately in view of the drastic fall in revenue," a source said. Additional Chief Secretary Finance Niranjan Arya also attended the meeting.
