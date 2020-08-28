Left Menu
Development News Edition

LPG transporters of IOC in NE go on indefinite strike

The North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA), which transports cylinders from the bottling plants to the dealers, is protesting against among other things the floating of the tender from Kolkata instead of Guwahati, lowering of the existing rates and increasing the carrying capacity. Because of the strike loading and supplying of finished cylinders from the company's 10 bottling plants have been affected and is likely to impact the stock at retail selling points of the distributors in coming days, sources said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:05 IST
LPG transporters of IOC in NE go on indefinite strike

An association of LPG transporters in the north east on Thursday went on an indefinite strike against the latest tender floated by PSU giant Indian Oil Corporation. The North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA), which transports cylinders from the bottling plants to the dealers, is protesting against among other things the floating of the tender from Kolkata instead of Guwahati, lowering of the existing rates and increasing the carrying capacity.

Because of the strike loading and supplying of finished cylinders from the company's 10 bottling plants have been affected and is likely to impact the stock at retail selling points of the distributors in coming days, sources said. IOC currently rolls out around 1.5 lakh cylinders every day for its customers across the North East. It has around 850 distributors in the region.

Responding to an email query sent by PTI, it said "As on date, no strike notice has been received by us and with LPG being an essential commodity, going on strike without any notice will be going against the law." The oil major also stated that currently there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the market and that it "reiterates its commitment of ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies" despite all challenges. NEPLTA operates around 1,400 trucks to transport LPG cylinders from IOC's bottling plants to various distributors across Assam, Kits advisor umud Nath said.

He told PTI "We have a big office in Guwahati looking after the entire North East. What was the point of floating the tender from Kolkata? It is only to deprive the local youths and encourage big corporate units." IOC had held the pre-bid meeting in Kolkata and none from the North East could take part in it, he claimed. The association had submitted a memorandum on August 24 that said the new tender rate is lower than the existing base rate and urged the PSU to re-estimate it by taking into account the enhanced fuel prices, taxes and maintenance of the trucks.

"We prefer to carry only 306 cylinders instead of 324/342/357/360 in six-wheeler trucks because the road and geographical conditions are not good in the region and we do not agree to carry cylinders in 10-wheeler and multi-defencial trucks," it added. The association also protested against "discrmination" between the transporters and the dealers, who have their own trucks to carry the cylinders.

NEPLTA had held a strike in 2018 on the same issues when the company had floated tenders from Kolkata. The Association had gone to court over it and had later withdrawn the renewal of the contracts and extended the existing ones. The 2018 tender had increased the period of contracts to five years from three years and the same has been done in this year's bid too.

IOC said it had called a meeting with the transporters on Wenesday and again on Thursday to discuss the concerns raised by them but they expressed their inability to attend the meeting due to various constraints. "Indian Oil would like to take this opportunity to request the transporters to come forward for discussions to put to rest any doubts that they might have regarding the tender," the company added.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Cabinet approves Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty. A meeting of the the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Ministe...

Report: Dolphins trade RB Ballage to Jets

The Miami Dolphins are dealing running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round draft pick, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Miami originally planned to release their 2018 fourth-round draft pick, per...

Dodgers, Giants renew rivalry after show of unity

One night after dueling for almost 4 12 hours, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants put their heated rivalry aside and agreed to make a joint statement off the field, calling off Wednesdays scheduled game in the wake of Jacob Bl...

Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was running away and posed no imminent threat to Knoxville Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020