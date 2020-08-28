Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow close higher on new Fed inflation stance, COVID test hopes

The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment, as well as a promising development in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 02:03 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Dow close higher on new Fed inflation stance, COVID test hopes

The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment, as well as a promising development in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed's new strategy sent Treasury yields higher, which gave a lift to interest rate-sensitive financials.

"The steepening of the yield curve is a welcome addition, particularly on a day where the market is rising," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. The financial sector provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Dow, pushing the former to its fifth straight record closing high and the latter within a hair's breadth of reclaiming positive territory for the year so far.

The Dow remains more than 3.6% below its record high reached in February. Stocks lost steam late in the session following House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying Democrats and Republicans remain far apart over the next stimulus bill.

Declines in market-leading momentum stocks capped gains in the S&P and Dow and held the Nasdaq in the red. "There seems to be a bit of rotation with regards to the news today and how the market has responded, giving the markets a value bump," Keator added.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories jumped 7.8% after the company won U.S. approval to market a cheap, portable, rapid COVID-19 antigen test, which could be a step toward containing the pandemic that sent the U.S. economy spiraling into recession. Economic recovery was forefront in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks made as part of the Kansas City Fed's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. In the speech Powell outlined the central bank's aggressive new strategy to support the economy by lifting inflation and returning the economy to full employment.

"The statement by Powell in some regards is telegraphing a continued dovish stance for quite some time," Keator said. But with last week's initial jobless claims stubbornly hovering above the 1 million mark, according to the Labor Department, a return to full employment currently appears to be a long haul.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.35 points, or 0.57%, to 28,492.27, the S&P 500 gained 5.82 points, or 0.17%, to 3,484.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.72 points, or 0.34%, to 11,625.34. Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, financials enjoyed the biggest percentage gain while communications services , weighed down by Netflix Inc and Facebook Inc , lagged.

Shares of Walmart Inc and Microsoft Corp rose 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively after announcing a joint bid for TikTok's U.S. assets. Boeing Co rose 1.3% after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency announced plans to begin flight tests of its grounded 737 MAX plane.

Cosmetics maker Coty Inc plunged 8.1% after retail closures and weak demand led to a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.18-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 27 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.16 billion shares, compared with the 9.37 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bills give boot to K Hauschka, P Edwards

The Buffalo Bills released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced Thursday. Hauschka, 35, made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts and 84 of 87 extra-point tries since arriving in Buffalo in 2017.Hauschka, who won a...

Report: Magic F Gordon leaves NBA bubble

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the NBA bubble near Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic reported, with his team still alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Gordon has not played since Aug. 5 because of a left hamstring injury. The rep...

Dodgers OF Betts reverses course on plan to sit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts made an about face Thursday by deciding to play in the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants after first saying he would not participate. Betts was instrumental Wednesday in...

Trump must turn over tax returns, does not deserve immunity, Manhattan's top prosecutor says

Manhattans top prosecutor told a U.S. court on Thursday he should be able to obtain President Donald Trumps tax returns, saying Trump cannot immunize himself from a criminal probe of his business practices by pursuing an appeal that has no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020