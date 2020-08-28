Venues and Events Whangarei announces Eventfinda as ticketing partner

Left Menu
Forum North audiences will be able to purchase tickets from the Eventfinda website and across the Eventfinda nationwide network - including the Te Manawa the Hub Information Centre.

28-08-2020
“Whangarei District Council is thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Eventfinda NZ to provide exclusive ticketing services for Forum North Entertainment Centre,” said Venues and Events Manager Carina de Graaf. Image Credit: ANI

Venues and Events Whangarei, as part of the Whangarei District Council, has today announced Eventfinda as its exclusive ticketing partner for Forum North Entertainment Centre located in the heart of the Whangarei CBD.

"Whangarei District Council is thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Eventfinda NZ to provide exclusive ticketing services for Forum North Entertainment Centre," said Venues and Events Manager Carina de Graaf.

"Eventfinda's ticketing platform is user friendly and will be a helpful, cost-effective tool for promoters and community groups to deliver smooth and successful events. Hirers can add and manage their own events and have live data available at their fingertips. It's also going to play an important role in contact tracing and will assist our community hirers greatly with this key requirement.

We have worked with Eventfinda for the Whangārei Fritter Festival and found their ticketing system and service excellent. This year when we had to cancel the festival due to COVID Alert Level restrictions, all on-line refunds were processed that afternoon. We have confidence that Eventfinda is a reputable and steady ticketing partner for Forum North for both event organisers and attendees."

Tickets for Eventfinda, Ticketek and Ticketmaster events throughout the country will continue to be available to purchase from Te Manawa The Hub Information centre at the Town Basin on Dent Street in Whangārei seven days a week.

Anna Magdalinos, Eventfinda Head of Ticketing, is delighted to embark on this partnership with Whangarei District Council. "We have long been the ticketing partner hirers have asked for, and we are proud we are now able to provide our superior level of service to them."

"Fifteen years ago Eventfinda began as an event marketing platform - through conversations with the industry; venues, artists and promoters, our NZ-based team designed and created a platform that provides users with superior ticketing service. Eventfinda harnesses technology and design to deliver the best outcome."

Eventfinda is New Zealand-based and prides itself on being New Zealand's largest events platform. The ticketing technology firm continuously innovates by developing and releasing new services to improve the event experience for venues, promoters and attendees. A key component of their success in the event marketplace is the recognition of the importance of locally-based support teams, in-house development and dedicated Event Management professionals.

