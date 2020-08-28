Left Menu
CII launches Artificial Intelligence Forum chaired by IBM's Sandip Patel

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday said it has established a new forum on artificial intelligence chaired by IBM’s India/South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel.

28-08-2020
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday said it has established a new forum on artificial intelligence chaired by IBM’s India/South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel. The forum prioritises artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver of economic and business revival.

The CII AI Forum will focus on building a strong AI ecosystem in India by building awareness at scale and enhancing capabilities by skilling/reskilling workforce for the future, CII said. It will also work with the government in shaping conducive policy and regulatory regime; encourage public-private partnerships in research and development, and facilitate pilot implementation of AI solutions in priority sectors, it added. The sectors that have been prioritised for this year are: banking and financial services industries (BFSI), retail, social (healthcare) and manufacturing (automotive).

“As the economy moves into the recovery and revival phase, the transformational potential of responsible AI-driven solutions can be used to fuel India's growth story in a big way. CII AI Forum will look at initiatives to spur local innovations," Patel said. He observed that this will make AI adoption a reality and further the national agenda of Digital India and Make in India for India and the world. "More importantly, the forum will work on policies to embed trust and transparency into AI applications and processes, a critical step in realising true promise of the technology for business, society and the world,” said Patel. At the first meeting of the CII AI Forum for 2020-21 convened earlier this month, the members delved into the role of AI across diversified sectors to boost productivity and set the agenda to create new opportunities to galvanise the growth across the priority sectors.

