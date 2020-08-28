Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Min proposes RPO for round the clock renewable energy

Power Minister R K Singh has proposed renewable purchase obligation (RPO) mechanism for round the clock (RTC) renewable energy, which will promote storage of electricity in the country. "I propose to have RPO for round the clock renewable energy which will encourage storage," Singh added. He also urged AREAS to launch a communication campaign for promoting renewable energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:19 IST
Power Min proposes RPO for round the clock renewable energy

Power Minister R K Singh has proposed renewable purchase obligation (RPO) mechanism for round the clock (RTC) renewable energy, which will promote storage of electricity in the country. Under RPO, bulk purchasers like discoms, open access consumers and capacitive users are required to buy a certain proportion of renewable energy or RECs (renewable energy certificates) in lieu of clean energy.

Once the RPO is mandatory for RTC renewable energy, it would encourage investments in renewable electricity storage projects. Speaking at the 6th Foundation Day of Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS) on Thursday, Singh said, "Renewable energy is economically viable today. The only rider is storage. Prices of storage will come down over time." "We should bring down storage prices by increasing demand and putting up more manufacturing facilities. Once that happens the transition to renewables will be faster. More and more future projects will have storage with them," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Friday. "I propose to have RPO for round the clock renewable energy which will encourage storage," Singh added.

He also urged AREAS to launch a communication campaign for promoting renewable energy. "We will have to make people aware that this will bring down their expenses on electricity and it is good for environment. For this, Ministry can provide additional corpus fund to AREAS. "AREAS should organize brainstorming sessions at least once in a quarter to discuss issues of renewable energy sector and come out with possible innovative solutions," the minister added. AREAS has been set up following an MNRE initiative to provide a knowledge sharing platform for the renewable energy sector. The MNRE minister is the Patron of the association, while Secretary, MNRE is the ex-officio president. All State Nodal Agencies are members of the association..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBB recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI Chairman

The Banks Board Bureau BBB on Friday recommended the name of Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBIs senior-most managing director, as the next chairman of the countrys largest lender. Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term c...

Spain reports 3,829 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Spain diagnosed 3,829 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, down from a revised count of more than 6,000 the previous day.A cumulative total of 439,286 infections have been detected since the ons...

Sushant case: CBI questions Rhea for more than 10 hours

The CBI here on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide, for over ten hours. Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Sant...

ITC plans to merge three subsidiaries with itself

Diversified business entity ITC on Friday said it is considering merger of its three wholly-owned subsidiaries - Sunrise Foods, Hobbits International Foods and Sunrise Sheetgrah - with itself. A board meeting of the company has been convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020