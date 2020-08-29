Did You Know That Planets And Their Positions Are Responsible For Problems Related To Concentration?

Concentration is one of the primary things needed to be successful in every aspect of life; be it education, career, or house building. We can accentuate our true potential and bring about our hidden powers through higher levels of concentration. When your concentration is low, you will start to become paranoid, increasingly negative and feel broken and low on confidence. The more focused you are at work, the higher your productivity will be; thus leading to recognition, promotion, financial growth and eventually a happy life. Here are few daily life symptoms of people having a concentration issue: • Frequently forget where you place things • Missing ingredients while cooking • Lethargy to work • Repeatedly breaking your commitment in both personal & professional spheres • Don't feel like meeting anyone, even if it can benefit you • Keep thinking rubbish, live in a fairy tale world; sometimes you don’t even know what you were thinking • Struggling to perform the tasks that you could easily perform earlier All the above lack of concentration symptoms may slowly lead to depression or mental instability. A negative person will not only cause his or her own downfall, but also the downfall of others. He'll look for faults in others and start blaming others for even his own faults. Such people start becoming self-obsessed and constantly keep thinking of how they lost importance, creating tremendous mental pressure, frustration; in turn hindering their progress.

The main significators or ‘Karaka’ planets for Concentration are Rahu, Ketu, Moon & Mercury. Malefic Ketu is responsible for immense negativity in your character. This planet causes confusion so the person will always want to appear confused to gain sympathy of others. If Ketu is good, you can become a Psychic, but if it's bad, it leads to many mental disorders.

Lethargy, bunking class, irregularity in workspace, lack of studiousness, non communication with others - are few common symptoms of a malefic Ketu. If we talk about mental disorders, a malefic ketu can lead you to OCD, ADHD and other disorders. It also causes low will power, immense emotional turmoil, ego issues, suspiciousness, illusions and unnecessary fears. It is proven that above problems are responsible for insomnia or sleep disorders, which can cause physical problems laters. If you have a malefic Rahu in your chart; then you will start to become very shrewd and you may start cheating others just for fun or as a hobby. Eventually you will cheat yourself leading to your downfall. One realizes the need for a soul mate most when one becomes old and grey-haired. Such people will be left with no support and with no one left by their side in their time of need.

If caused by a malefic Moon, it will lead you to an imaginary world. You will lose all your productivity and brain-power. Such people are unable to think logically. They will always talk emotionally and will be unwilling to do any sort of work. One cannot expect any realistic decision from them. A warning if you belong to this category; a time will come when you will be unable to think of anything productive, calculative or realistic. The joint effect of Saturn and Moon cause negativity and eventually lead to depression or some other brain disorder. Mercury and Sun are also responsible for lack of concentration in some cases. Sun causes enormous ego and self-righteousness that will make you think superior and leads to your downfall.

The Fifth House or ‘Pancham Bhava’ in our birth chart is responsible for controlling our mind. If Ketu is posited in fifth house and is malefic, then it can cause concentration-related problem. Concentration problems can also happen in case the lord of fifth house posited in sixth, 8th or 12th house in our birth chart. There are also some other factors in our birth chart that are responsible for concentration problems such as a negative impact of Saturn-Moon. The mix of Saturn-Moon in natal chart is known as ‘Vish Yoga’ or ‘Shani Vish Yoga’. ‘Grahan Dosh’ is caused by close conjunction of Rahu and Moon. Also if the individual’s ‘Vakri Budh’ or Mercury retrogrades ascendant or ‘lagna’ posited in 6th, 8th or 12th house, it will create huge negative impact on the person’s life. These factors can cause less attentiveness while reading, weak memory, silly mistakes and so on; which eventually lead to serious concentration problems later.

As per the best astrologer in India, Dr. Sohini Sastri, it is possible to prevent the harm caused due to lack of concentration. First, the exact position of Rahu, Ketu, Moon, Mercury and Saturn needs to be located in the birth chart as those are the planets responsible for concentration and find out which of the planets are malefic and responsible for concentration problem. Once the core issue is identified, it can be treated accordingly. Obviously, once concentration related problems are resolved; the individual's education and career will start becoming more prosperous and flourishing.