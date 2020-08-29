Disha Patani tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list

The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list is India's pick of the most gorgeous women, including fresh faces and young talent. These lovely ladies have found a spot on this list for their stunning looks, distinct personality and tons of talent The list of The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 has been unveiled, and India has made its choice! The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll (on www.toi.in/mostdesirablewomen), along with an internal jury. The list features women under 40 from various fields and industries across our country - from new faces who have made heads turn with their ravishing looks, great attitude, confidence and talent, to those who have won a spot on this list for continuously being in the news for the right reasons. Every year has seen a greater number of new faces joining the desirable league. These beautiful women with immense talent and potential are all set to take the world by storm. Disha Patani is in the top spot this year. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), catapulted into the big league with the Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat, last year. She was recently seen in Baaghi 3 and Malang. Joining her in the Top 10 are, Suman Rao (Miss World 2019 – 2nd Runner-up and Miss World Asia 2019) at number 2, Katrina Kaif at number 3, Deepika Padukone at number 4, Vartika Singh (Miss Diva Universe 2019) at number 5. Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Aditi Rao Hydari (Chennai Times Most Desirable Woman of 2019) and Jacqueline Fernandez take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Some of the new entrants on this list include Shivani Jadhav (Femina Miss Grand India 2019), Tara Sutaria, Shefali Sood (Miss Diva Supranational 2019), Samantha Akkineni (Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Woman 2019), Shanvi Srivastava (Bangalore Times Most Desirable Woman of 2019), Shreya Shanker (Femina Miss India United Continents 2019), Nusrat Jahan (Calcutta Times Most Desirable Woman of 2019), Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Saiee Manjrekarand Nehha Pendse Bayas (Maharashtra's Most Desirable Woman for 2019), among others. Here's a quick chat with Disha Patani on winning the coveted title. Excerpts: How does it feel to be India's Most Desirable Woman of 2019? I feel the audience is too kind. I am grateful for all the love that I've been receiving and it's a beautiful feeling. It's fun, but at heart, I am still the tomboy I used to be.

What do you think are the qualities that make you desirable? I think my relatability is what resonates with the audience. It could be anything — being my own version of fashionable or maybe, staying fit. But, above everything, I am thankful for people's love and the fact that they find me desirable. Who would you credit for supporting and nurturing you to be the best version of yourself that we see today? My mother and sister. They are two of the strongest women I know, and they have really helped me be the best version of myself. And then, the credit goes to my directors, filmmakers, my team and most importantly, my audience. I am always driven to deliver my best to the audience, and their response keeps me motivated.

And, who according to you is the most desirable man in Bollywood? Well, everyone has a desirable personality. But, I think Shah Rukh Khan leads the game, undoubtedly. Forever Desirable We have created a separate list for women who will remain 'Forever Desirable'. The coveted league includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. These ladies, therefore, do not feature in The Times 50 Most Desirable Women list. Given how beautiful they are, they would have undoubtedly topped the list year after year. With plenty of new, young contenders clamouring to be a part of this 'Top 50' list every year, a separate list for these 'Forever Desirable' women, only makes room for more new entrants.

Watch The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 on August 29 and 30, at 9 pm on ZOOM.