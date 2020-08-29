Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Trade restrictive measures amid COVID-19 must be temporary, transparent'

According to the joint statement, the ministers recognised the importance of facilitating essential movement of people across borders, without undermining each country's efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, to stabilise the trade and investment. "The ministers agreed that any trade restrictive emergency measures put in place to address the impact of COVID-19 must be targeted, proportionate, transparent, temporary, consistent with WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules and do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption of global and regional supply chains," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:24 IST
'Trade restrictive measures amid COVID-19 must be temporary, transparent'
Representative image

Economic and trade ministers of 18 countries, including India, the US, and China, at the East Asia Summit agreed that trade restrictive measures taken to address the impact of coronavirus pandemic must be transparent and temporary, according to a statement. The ministers also emphasised that trade measures in view of COVID-19 should not create unnecessary barriers or disruptions in the global and regional supply chains, the statement released after the eighth East Asia Summit Economic Ministers' Meeting (EAS-EMM), held virtually on August 28, said. Economic ministers from 10 ASEAN-member countries, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US took part in the meeting. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal participated in the deliberations. According to the joint statement, the ministers recognised the importance of facilitating essential movement of people across borders, without undermining each country's efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, to stabilise the trade and investment.

"The ministers agreed that any trade restrictive emergency measures put in place to address the impact of COVID-19 must be targeted, proportionate, transparent, temporary, consistent with WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules and do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption of global and regional supply chains," it said. It added that the participating countries exchanged views on how to accelerate economic growth, maintain supply chains and market stability, and strengthen the economic resilience of the EAS region post COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed the importance of harnessing the opportunities of digital economy.

"The ministers reiterated their support for the necessary reform of the WTO. The ministers will continue to work together to realize a free, fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, predictable, and stable trade environment, and affirmed the importance of agreed upon rules in the WTO, which can enhance market predictability and business confidence," it added. India and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) are key trading partners. They have implemented a free trade agreement to boost bilateral commerce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Railway official's wife, son shot dead at home in Lucknow

The wife and son of a senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said. They were allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at their residence located in th...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Kerala hospital

In a matter of pride for the state health sector, a 110-year-old woman got discharged from a Medical College Hospital in North Kerala on Saturday after winning her battle against the novel coronavirus. State Health Minister K K Shailaja sai...

PM pitches for taking farm education to middle school level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for taking farm education to middle school level, saying necessary reforms have been made in this regard in the National Education Policy NEP 2020. There is a need to take knowledge related t...

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 cr in June quarter

Suzlon Energy on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 398.86 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 336.88 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020