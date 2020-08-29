Revoke surcharges to lower power bills, demands Raj MP

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to revoke fuel surcharge and other charges in electricity bills for providing relief to the people of the state. He asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to set up a commission to conduct audit of power distribution companies to find out the reason behind their increasing losses despite unprecedented increase in power tariffs every year. It is a proof of scam that despite increase in power tariff every year, power companies are going into losses and is a matter of investigation, Beniwal alleged in a statement. He said that farmers and consumers in urban and rural areas are agitated due to fuel surcharge and other charges levied on electricity bills, which should be revoked.