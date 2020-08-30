Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Nestle says consumer behaviour changing, essentials 'taking precedence' over luxury

While talking about sales, Narayanan said that Nestle India is witnessing a better growth in the rural and semi-urban areas, where the market has recovered quickly after lockdown-related disruptions. Besides, the company is also witnessing a surge in sales from e-commerce channels, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:27 IST
COVID-19: Nestle says consumer behaviour changing, essentials 'taking precedence' over luxury

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a major shift in consumption patterns among consumers as necessary purchases are taking precedence over luxury spending, Nestlé India chairman Suresh Narayanan has said. Stating that the coronavirus crisis has witnessed "re-calibration of the consumer wallets" amid economic disruptions, he said certain terms like quality, safety, nutrition and trust have gathered more prominence as consumers are preferring "tried and tested" brands in these uncertain times.

"With the economic pandemic that has followed COVID-19, a re-calibration of the consumer wallets is taking place where ‘essentials’ are taking precedence over luxuries, however affordable they are,” said Narayanan. Moreover, there will also be re-calibration of channels such as e-commerce, which has increased its penetration and prominence among the customers post lockdown, he added. "If you look at e-commerce channels, in the US what took eight years in terms of penetration, it has been achieved in eight weeks (of lockdown). Clearly the e-commerce journey is here to stay and there will be re-calibration of channels,” Narayanan told PTI.

Post-COVID-19, Nestle’s entire innovation funnel is also undergoing a change to engage with the customers under a new normal. "Every business is recalibrating in the context of newly relevant consumer behaviours that are coming in, that is, what innovations we should go with, what innovation should be left out,” he explained.

Narayanan said he believes that in crisis, one should engage not disengage. "If we disengage then the consumer has other choices,” he added. Like others, Nestle has also witnessed a rise in its ‘in-home indulgence’ segment of products and introduced new products under ‘MAGGI- Cooking Made Simple’ service.

"The words quality, safety, nutrition and trust have undergone sharper re-definition and consumers tend to favour ‘tried and tested’ brands and relationships formed herein,” the CMD said. There is a new word that has been added to the lexicon of consumer needs in the pandemic, which is ‘immunity’ for self and the family, he added. While talking about sales, Narayanan said that Nestle India is witnessing a better growth in the rural and semi-urban areas, where the market has recovered quickly after lockdown-related disruptions.

Besides, the company is also witnessing a surge in sales from e-commerce channels, he said. “We have witnessed better growth in tier 2, 3, 4 cities, semi-urban areas than urban areas during the lockdown. Rural consumption continues to be stronger than urban demand. We delivered a strong performance in the e-commerce channel,” said Narayanan.

Like other FMCG companies, Nestle has also witnessed a sharp decline in its “Out of Home” consumption channels as restrictions on several channels as restaurants, hotels, cafes etc, which form bulk of the segment, continued. However, its “in-home consumption” was up and sales of Everyday Dairy Whitener, Nestlé a+ Milk, another milk-based portfolio, Nescafe performed well this quarter, Narayanan said.

"Maggi also witnessed solid growth towards the end of the quarter after initial supply constraints," he said. According to Narayanan, now the Indian economy is showing signs of recovery after the initial impact of COVID-19 though some of the sectors were impacted more than the others.

“With the easing of restrictions on economic activities, businesses are slowly getting back on track. To address these concerns in such challenging times, the Government of India has announced several measures to ensure business continuity and sectoral revival,” he added..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Underground construction work of Kolkata metro underway, all safety protocols in place: Official

Underground construction work of the Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro rail project in West Bengal is underway in full swing, while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, an official said on Sunday. Construction of the diaphragm wall is...

BSF apprehends man for 'smuggling' mobile phones into Bangladesh

The Border Security Force BSF has said that its troops of South Bengal Frontier on Saturday apprehended a smuggler with export goods and mobile phones worth over Rs 21 lakhs and these items were being smuggled into Bangladesh. On August 29,...

Thrusting GST debt on states will lead to 'brute power of centralism': Bengal finance minister

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday said that the Centres suggestion to states to borrow for meeting the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax GST is totally unacceptable as it would destroy their financial health a...

Flood water of Mahanadi inundates several Odisha villages

Flood waters of the Mahanadi inundated several villages in coastal Odisha on Sunday with over 10 lakh cusec flowing through the Mundali barrage near Cuttack, officials said. Noting that an inflow of even 7 lakh cusec at Mundali usually trig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020