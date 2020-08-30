Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pensioners to get ePPO in their DigiLocker directly: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that pensioners can now get electronic pension payment order (ePPO) directly to their DigiLocker, thus cutting all delays. Using digital technology, the minister said, e-PPOs will be instantly sent to DigiLocker of the concerned pensioner, thus cutting all delays, according to an official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:38 IST
Pensioners to get ePPO in their DigiLocker directly: Jitendra Singh
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that pensioners can now get electronic pension payment order (ePPO) directly to their DigiLocker, thus cutting all delays. DigiLocker is a digital document wallet for citizens that allows them to store and access important documents electronically. He said this measure is a digital leap in a bid to ensure that during the COVID-19 pandemic, new pensioners are not forced to accept physical copy of their pension payment order. The e-PPO will be integrated with DigiLocker for the convenience of pensioners, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions, said. Using digital technology, the minister said, e-PPOs will be instantly sent to DigiLocker of the concerned pensioner, thus cutting all delays, according to an official statement. "This would also address the frequent problem of loss or misplacement of original PPOs by some pensioners and the subsequent hassles and misery," he said. Singh recalled that during the lockdown period, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare had taken a number of initiatives for complete digitalization of the pension processing system, aimed at simplification of rules and ease of living for the elderly pensioners, the statement said. These include amendment in Rule 64 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, to ensure that no person retiring during this period should suffer on account of delays occurring in transfer of documents and pension processes, it said. "Rule 80A was also similarly amended to start provisional family pension incase of the death of a government servant during service," the statement said. Singh informed that the department has passed on detailed instructions to pension disbursing banks to ensure that exception list of pensioners, who are unable to give their life certificate, was prepared and doorstep service ensured to obtain the same. The Indian Postal Payment Bank (IPPB) has been roped in to obtain life certificate and also facilitates pensioners to withdraw money while sitting at home, it said. Special care has been taken of the family pensioners, Singh said. "A circular containing consolidated instructions for pension disbursing authorities has been issued to ensure smooth payment of pension to family pensioners as well," he said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, source says

An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary. Israels flag car...

Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to open all 16 gates of the Mahi Dam in Banswara district. Aspur in Dungarpur recorded the maximum 36 cm rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in ...

Now both govt & private hospitals empanelled under AB-PMJAY to get start ratings

In a first, both government and private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana will get star ratings based on a set of healthcare indicators, officials said. The star rating of empanelled hospitals i...

COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike in cases in Aug; death count 4,426

Delhi recorded 2,024 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the citys highest single-day spike in August, taking the tally to over 1.73 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said. This is the highest sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020