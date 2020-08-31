Left Menu
Interior designing firm Decorpot sets up new Design Experience Centre at Bangalore's Whitefield

With a strong understanding of customers' requirements, Bangalore-based leading home interior designing firm, Decorpot recently launched its brand new 'Design Experience Centre' at Whitefield in Bangalore.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:15 IST
Decorpot Interiors, Whitefield Experience Center. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong understanding of customers' requirements, Bangalore-based leading home interior designing firm, Decorpot recently launched its brand new 'Design Experience Centre' at Whitefield in Bangalore. The center has a unique transitional space that provides for an experience of various design styles, including contemporary, Asian, eclectic, country, Scandinavian, classic, and fusion. Its design displays the functional as well as aesthetic requirements of a modern and smart home.

From kitchens to bedrooms and worship space, from living to dining, foyer, and a bar unit, it has all that people desire to be part of their perfect home. The center is exceptionally planned to exhibit a vast library of home interior materials available in the market that people can select from. "Constructing this center during all the odds of COVID-19 was an equally challenging and mindful step. It's one of the best experience centers of the city with a beautiful blend of design options curating the interior requirements of the budget to the luxury homes. Another purpose of the center is to cut down the travel duration for the people of Whitefield which they would have made in visiting the HSR center," said Shubhashis Shomil, Decorpot CEO.

Being on the eastern periphery of Bangalore, Whitefield has not just developed as one of the IT epicenters, but the evolution of entertainment spots and social/community centers has made it a major suburb. This has led to a massive increase in residential settlements, new establishments are coming up in Whitefield day-by-day. In such a scenario, the need for a hassle-free home interiors solution grows apparently. It helped the firm in serving the market by creating an exclusive design center in the region.

"Fortunately, the industry has been witnessing a positive response from the people looking for one-stop interiors solution. Due to lockdown, the close proximity with family members has helped them to make their interior choices with ease and rapid consensus," said Shomil, with respect to the market scenario. It is pertinent to mention that in these tough times of COVID-19, Decorpot's Whitefield & HSR centers are ensuring high-grade safety and hygiene against coronavirus. Post lockdown, the Decorpot office, factory, and the experience centre are being sanitized after every 4 hours.

The firm is strictly following social distancing with the help of separate meeting cabins for each client in their experience centers. Also, all the clients visiting the center are being provided with free masks and gloves before entering the premises to control physical interaction. Moreover, the employees, including the office helps undergo a thermal scanner test to check that they are free of any symptoms. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

