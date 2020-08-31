Left Menu
China stocks end lower as financials, healthcare shares weigh

** Currently, chances are low for the A-share market to stage a continued rally, as there is still a strong resistance around major indexes' previous highs hit in mid-July, China Fortune Securities' analyst Yan Kaiwen said. ** Leading the losses, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 healthcare index shed 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

China stocks erased gains to close lower on Monday, dragged by financials and healthcare firms, after investors booked profits as major indexes approached key resistance levels. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 4,816.22, after hitting a more than five-year high in morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2%to 3,395.68, trading not far below a two-and-a-half-year high hit in mid-July.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext lost 1.1%, while the STAR50 index added 0.7%. ** Currently, chances are low for the A-share market to stage a continued rally, as there is still a strong resistance around major indexes' previous highs hit in mid-July, China Fortune Securities' analyst Yan Kaiwen said.

** Leading the losses, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 healthcare index shed 1% and 0.9%, respectively. ** Heavyweight banking shares declined after major banks reported their biggest profit falls in at least a decade and an increase in soured loans.

** Investors also pulled out of liquor makers which surged to all-time highs over worries about lofty valuations. ** The CSI liquor index ended 0.6% higher, after jumping as much as 3.3% on gains for industry bellwethers.

** The rally in liquor makers has deviated from those companies' fundamentals, as their high valuations have more than reflected their earnings growth, China Fortune Securities' Yan said. ** China's factory activity grew at a slower pace in August as floods across southwestern China disrupted output, but the services sector expanded at a solid rate in a boost to the economy.

** But some analysts fear that the recovery could stall, hurt by rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and on possibility of another wave of local infections in the winter.

