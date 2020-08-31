Sportz Village's Active Club Program makes screen time more productive for children

Left Menu
We all are well aware of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has not only had a major impact on the global economy but also has tremendously disrupted our lifestyle.

Sportz Village Xp Covid Impact Survey Findings . Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): We all are well aware of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has not only had a major impact on the global economy but also has tremendously disrupted our lifestyle. Children are no different; they have been confined within their homes. A survey has revealed that there has been a 100 per cent increase in the amount of time children spend in front of screens because of the lockdown.

It has being observed that children who spend a large amount of time in front of the screens may be at a risk of developing myopia or becoming overweight, due to the lack of sufficient physical activity. Parents, at present, are worried about the fact that majority of the screen time consumed by children is unproductive and they have been seeking various avenues to ensure that their child's screen time is utilized more productively. Keeping in mind the above concerns, Sportz Village, India's largest youth sports platform has developed a special program called Active Club, for children between the ages of 4 to 19 years. Through this engaging fitness and skill-based program, Sportz Village aims to keep children physically active in the comfort of their own homes and nuture their sports journey. The Active Club Program has garnered the trust of more than 1,200 parents in a short span of time.

With schools being closed for an extended period, a shift has been observed from offline to online space as far as academics is concerned. However, the same transition has been slower with regards to sports and physical education for children. COVID or No COVID children still need to play for their health, immunity as well as happiness and make their home, their new playground. The Active Club Program intends to bridge this gap and include sports and fitness as a part of a child's daily routine. The Active Club Program not only ensures that children get to play and have fun but also lay a foundation towards their sports journey. The instructor-led program revolves around getting children and parents to subscribe to different online training modules wherein certified trainers would train the children on various age-appropriate, sports-specific and fitness activities.

Moreover, since the child would be performing the physical activities at a particular distance from the screen, the probability of straining one's eyes is reduced. Benefits of Active Club Program:

* Better Physical Health * Better Mental Health

* Opportunity to Interact with Peers John Gloster, who has been associated with international cricket for the last 22 years, most notably as physiotherapist to the Indian Cricket Team from 2004-2008, and Saumil Majmudar, Co-founder, CEO and Managing Director, Sportz Village, have been instrumental in the development of the Active Club Program.

"I am glad to be a part of the Active Club program. It is an innovative way of engaging with children. As a professional trainer, I feel that children at a young age should inculcate the habit of engaging in different sports and physical activities. Sports not only ensures a disciplined lifestyle but also helps to inculcate several social-emotional skills in children such as teamwork, leadership and confidence," said John Gloster, Chief Quality and Performance Officer, Board Advisor, Sportz Village India, while speaking on the fitness aspect and his association with the Active Club program. "We aim to revolutionize the way fitness and sports can be implemented in a child's routine. With children spending most of their time in front of the screens, it is important to make sure that they utilize their screen time productively. Children's health and fitness have always been a prime focus for us, and we have ensured that the best set of fitness experts and trainers are involved so that a child can engage with as well as enjoy the sessions. Our objective is to motivate the children to stay fit and active COVID or No COVID," said Saumil Majmudar, Co-founder, CEO and Managing Director, Sportz Village, while speaking about the Active Club Program.

Sportz Village is India's largest youth sports platform. Established in the year 2003, Sportz Village has a philosophy of: (i) Improving the health and fitness of children, (ii) Getting everyone to experience the magic of sports. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

