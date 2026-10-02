PM Modi, top leaders pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Samvidhan Sadan on Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several senior leaders across party lines paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament House) in Delhi on the occassion of the 157th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Father of the Nation, on Friday. Union Ministers including the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J. P. Nadda, Minister of Parliamentary & Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan were among those who paid their respects at the event in Samvidhan Sadan

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with mother MP Sonia Gandhi, was also present at the event, along with other Members of Parliament, senior parliament officials, and visiting school students.

Upon arriving at Samvidhan Sadan, Rahul Gandhi and Indira Gandhi were seen interacting with a school student present at the venue. Meanwhile, in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) also paid homage to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at LBS Park on his 122nd birth anniversary.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Mohan Charan Majhi, and several other state leaders and ministers attended Sarva-Dharma Prarthana and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Odisha Assembly on his birth anniversary. (ANI)