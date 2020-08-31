India Inc pays glowing tributes to 'great statesman' Mukherjee

Indian industry on Monday paid rich tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, lauding his contribution to the economy and describing him as a great statesman and outstanding administrator. Mukherjee, 84, died in an army hospital here on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

"India has lost one of its most remarkable public figures today who was respected across the board. FICCI condoles the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee, a supporter of the Indian industry, astute leader and a great nationalist," Ficci President Sangita Reddy said. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said that "a big banyan tree of Indian democracy" is no more.

"All I can do is to join my countrymen to mourn the loss of a great statesman who from a village boy became a teacher and then moved forward non-stop to create history as a great legislator and an outstanding administrator," Goenka stated. Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said, "With his demise, the country has lost a seasoned politician, a great administrator and an Indian who was truly a Bharat Ratna".

Sood said Mukherjee's contribution to the Indian economy in various capacities was of high standard and great depth. "Saddened by the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He was an excellent statesman, great leader, loved & admired by ppl across political lines. My condolences, thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017. He had also served as the country's finance minister. In a tweet, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the former president.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His knowledge and memory about independent India's economic history were phenomenal. A sharp mind. A true statesman. Was privileged to work with him closely as Joint/Additional Secretary Budget. May his soul rest in peace," he said..