Oncquest Laboratories acquires Indian facilities of Quest Diagnostics from Strand

Diagnostics chain Oncquest Laboratories on Monday said it has acquired Indian facilities of Quest Diagnostics, from clinical research and diagnostics company Strand Life Sciences

The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition

Strand Life Sciences had acquired the India medical diagnostics business of Quest Diagnostics in 2018. "This acquisition is just the right trigger we needed to catapult our growth plans. We do look forward to many more such synergistic acquisitions to help us ramp-up our operations in India," Oncquest Laboratories Promoter & MD Aditya Burman said. Oncquest Laboratories Director Ravi Gaur said, "The acquisition will help in making it (Oncquest Laboratories), the future epicentre of the much technological advancement in healthcare".