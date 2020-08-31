Left Menu
Strike leader at Belaruskali sentenced to 15 days - strike committee

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:40 IST
A member of the workers' committee leading a strike at Belarusian state-owned potash producer Belaruskali has been sentenced to 15 days in prison, a representative of committee said on Monday.

Anatoliy Bokun, one of the leaders of ongoing industrial action at the world's largest producer of potash, was sentenced for taking part in an unsanctioned protest, the representative said. The strike began after a disputed election handed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko another term in office on Aug. 9. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

