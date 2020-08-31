Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interest

Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interestPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:54 IST
Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totaling to Rs 300.22 crore.
The company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.
The default was on loans taken from Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, it added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance Power
- IDBI Bank
- Axis Bank
- Yes Bank
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank
- BSE
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 11,000 cr
Axis Bank launches hiring initiative 'Gig-a-Opportunities', to hire up to 1,000 in a year: Official
Deal tweak: Axis Bank cuts purchase plan to 17 pc from 29 pc in Max Life
SAT rejects Axis Bank's application for recovering Rs 1 cr in Modex International Securities matter