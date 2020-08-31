Left Menu
Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totaling to Rs 300.22 crore.

The company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

The default was on loans taken from Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, it added.

