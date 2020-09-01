Left Menu
FACTBOX-A look at Walmart, Microsoft's past collaborations

** Under the deal, engineers from both companies are collaborating to migrate a significant portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Azure. ** Walmart outbid Amazon to become a majority owner of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart for a hefty price of $16 billion, a year after Microsoft invested in the company.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 01:14 IST
FACTBOX-A look at Walmart, Microsoft's past collaborations

Microsoft Corp and Walmart Inc are together bidding for TikTok's U.S. assets, competing with Oracle Corp for a piece of the popular short-video app. The companies have signed a five-year cloud computing deal, invested to expand into newer regions and collaborated on other projects.

Here is a rundown of Microsoft and Walmart's past alliances and connections: 2019

** Walmart appointed Suresh Kumar as its chief technology officer. Kumar previously held positions with tech giants such as Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc . 2018

** The companies signed a five-year cloud computing deal for Walmart to use Microsoft software and its Azure, the biggest competitor to Amazon's AWS cloud service. ** Under the deal, engineers from both companies are collaborating to migrate a significant portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Azure.

** Walmart outbid Amazon to become a majority owner of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart for a hefty price of $16 billion, a year after Microsoft invested in the company. (https://reut.rs/32zzCmM) 2017

** Microsoft, along with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd and e-commerce company eBay Inc, had participated in Flipkart's $1.4 billion funding round a year earlier. Microsoft still owns a small stake in Flipkart. (https://reut.rs/31Jfe3F) 2011

** Walmart launched its VUDU entertainment service on Microsoft's Xbox 360. Earlier this year, the retailer sold the video-on-demand service to Fandango Media, a movie ticketing service owned by cable company Comcast Corp.

