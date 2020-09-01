Philips introduces hair clippers for men, designed for an easy and even #HaircutAtHome

New Delhi [India] Sept 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled its brand new Hair Clipper 3000 series under the male grooming category. Designed with advanced Dual Cut and Trim & Flow Technology the latest Philips Hair Clipper delivers maximum precision making it easy to get a salon-like haircut at home.

With increasing numbers of consumers taking their grooming regime into their own hands, #HaircutAtHome has become the biggest grooming trend recently. The new clipper offers confidence of an even haircut with 13 length settings up to 23 mm that enables you to cut your hair and get the style and length that suits you, with results similar to what you get at a salon.

It comes with a unique Trim & Flow technology that gives you an uninterrupted haircut from start to end, without the hassle of hair getting stuck. It also offers Dual cut technology, with 2X the number of blades, to give you desired results in much lesser time. Designed for an expert trim or cut, Hair Clipper 3000 is handy to be used by you or by your partner to easily trim your hair offering ultimate precision.

"The launch of Philips Hair Clipper series 3000 underscores our commitment to delivering innovation based on the needs of the consumers. Our consumers today are more concerned about convenience and hygiene than ever before. Keeping that at the core, we have launched a hair cutting solution that offers convenience through superior technology. As the trend of hair-cutting at home continues to rise, we are confident that the new Philips Hair Clipper will prove to be a solution that makes their lives easier while keeping them safe", said Gulbahar Taurani, Vice President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent. Today, consumers are looking at grooming solutions at home to avoid the risk of stepping out, thus driving the "self-reliant" movement.

In haircare specifically, they are looking for solutions that cater to their haircut at home and deliver exceptional results. Philips bets big on personalized care with this product, which is a perfect answer to the concern of getting salon-like results with ease, in the comfort of your home. Philips Hair Clipper 3000 series

The Hair Clipper comes with a Trim & Flow technology, with a new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. It also offers advanced Dual Cut technology with self-sharpening blades for a faster, sharper cut. It enables easy to select and lock in 13 length settings as well an ergonomic handle for more comfort and control. It has a detachable head to quickly release blades for easy cleaning and easy maintenance to save time. The product is available at your nearest retail store and will soon be available at online retailers as well.

