Toyota Kirloskar sales dip 48 pc to 5,555 units in August

Thankfully, more than half the COVID infected workers at TKM have recovered completely and are reporting back at work, after having completed all necessary protocols as laid down by the state health authorities, he noted. "This has helped us immensely in inching up supplies so as to be able to cater to the increasing demand of our customers," Soni said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said its sales declined by 48.08 percent to 5,555 units in August. The company had sold 10,701 units in the domestic market in August 2019.

"We began August with a lot of apprehensions due to the skewed rise in COVID positive cases in the Karnataka state and throughout the country. It had a resultant impact on both the demand and supply scenarios," TKM Senior Vice President Sales & Service Naveen Soni said in a statement. Fortunately, August witnessed an increase in demand for most models, including customer inquiries and orders, he added.

"However, supplying vehicles from our end (to dealers) posed as a challenge due to the rising number of COVID cases in Bangalore and its surrounding areas, where most of our workforces reside. This even led us to ramp down production to a single shift so as to be able to ensure that we are taking all measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees," Soni said. Thankfully, more than half the COVID infected workers at TKM have recovered completely and are reporting back at work, after having completed all necessary protocols as laid down by the state health authorities, he noted.

"This has helped us immensely in inching up supplies so as to be able to cater to the increasing demand of our customers," Soni said.

