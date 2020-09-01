Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares boosted by tech; all eyes on upcoming data

Signs of a stalling economic recovery have put the STOXX 600 in a tight trading range since June. Data later in the day is expected to show European inflation declining from the prior month, raising concerns over the deflationary effects of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:18 IST
European shares boosted by tech; all eyes on upcoming data

Technology stocks drove European shares higher on Tuesday, but sentiment was shaky ahead of key economic readings that are likely to indicate an uneven recovery from the coronavirus.

Apple suppliers in the region rose after the iPhone maker was reported to have asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G phones for later this year, propping up the technology index. STMicroelectronics, Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies and ASML were up between 1.6% and 4%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7%, taking some support from better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data. China-sensitive sectors such as basic resources and automobiles rose about 1% each. Despite a 2.9% gain in August, the benchmark index still lagged its Wall Street peers. Signs of a stalling economic recovery have put the STOXX 600 in a tight trading range since June.

Data later in the day is expected to show European inflation declining from the prior month, raising concerns over the deflationary effects of the pandemic. Unlike its peers, the European Central Bank has fewer tools left to bring up inflation to its target range. "The market considers the U.S. Federal Reserve capable of rekindling inflation rates by leaving interest rates lower for longer than previously assumed, this does no longer seem to be the case as far as the ECB is concerned," Esther Reichelt, FX & EM Analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.

"Inflation data for August ... will once again underline by how much the ECB will miss its inflation target." Manufacturing data, due later, is also expected to show a slowdown in the Euro zone's recovery from the pandemic.

Telecom Italia rose 1.1% after its board approved a sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S. investment firm KKR, while endorsing a government plan to create a single ultrafast network with rival Open Fiber. British pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca rose about 1% after its Imfinzi was approved in the European Union to treat an aggressive form of lung cancer in previously untreated adult patients.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas opens up on his relationship with his towel

The U.S. Open is very different this year because of health protocols and for world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas, the difficulty in getting regular access to his towel is proving quite a challenge. The Greek stormed into the second round w...

Ariana Grande becomes first woman to reach 200 mn followers mark on Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez wit...

Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the second quarter of 2020, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airlines shares fe...

Rockies host Giants in key NL West matchup

The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies that could have huge playoff implications -- given the way the expanded playoffs will be formatted this season. The top t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020