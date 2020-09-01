Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dollar weakness lifts pound to 8-month highs ahead of Bailey's speech

"It's still a weaker dollar that is lifting cable," MUFG strategist Lee Hardman said. Last week, Bailey said the Bank of England appears to get the most bang for its bond-buying bucks if it goes "big and fast" at times of crisis and it has plenty of ammunition to support the UK economy through its coronavirus shock.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:47 IST
Dollar weakness lifts pound to 8-month highs ahead of Bailey's speech

The British pound scaled new eight-month highs on Tuesday above $1.34 as broad-based dollar weakness deepened in the wake of the Federal Reserve's new policy framework that suggests U.S. interest rates will remain at record lows for the foreseeable future. However, gains were capped ahead of a mid-week speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, just before the central bank's next monetary policy announcement.

The pound strengthened 0.3% to $1.3411, its highest level since mid-December 2019, while it rose 0.02% against the euro to 89.31 pence. "It's still a weaker dollar that is lifting cable," MUFG strategist Lee Hardman said.

Last week, Bailey said the Bank of England appears to get the most bang for its bond-buying bucks if it goes "big and fast" at times of crisis and it has plenty of ammunition to support the UK economy through its coronavirus shock. Since becoming governor in March, Bailey has overseen a 300 billion-pound ($399 billion) expansion of the BoE's bond-buying programme - taking it to 745 billion pounds - and has cut its key interest rate to a record low 0.1%. The central bank is expected to expand its bond purchase plan in the autumn.

In a sign that the pound's gains have been driven by the dollar's weakness, the UK currency's performance versus the euro and the Japanese yen has been largely rangebound. Reports about impending tax increases in the UK, to offset a surge in public spending during the pandemic, failed to check the pound's gains.

Media reports on Sunday suggested British finance minister Rishi Sunak was considering sweeping tax increases to ease public debt, which passed 2 trillion pounds ($2.7 trillion) after emergency spending amid the coronavirus pandemic. MUFG's Hardman said the tax rises were for a later date.

"Right now would be a more risky proposition for the government to go down that route when the recovery is not yet on a solid foundation."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas opens up on his relationship with his towel

The U.S. Open is very different this year because of health protocols and for world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas, the difficulty in getting regular access to his towel is proving quite a challenge. The Greek stormed into the second round w...

Ariana Grande becomes first woman to reach 200 mn followers mark on Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez wit...

Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the second quarter of 2020, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airlines shares fe...

Rockies host Giants in key NL West matchup

The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies that could have huge playoff implications -- given the way the expanded playoffs will be formatted this season. The top t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020