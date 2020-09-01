Bank of India Executive Director C G Chaitanya retires

Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said Executive Director C G Chaitanya has demitted office upon his retirement. "This is to inform that the tenure of C G Chaitanya, Executive Director of Bank of India, expired on August 31, 2020," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Accordingly, he has demitted his office, it said. Bank of India stock was trading at Rs 51.70 on BSE, down 4.70 per cent from the previous close.